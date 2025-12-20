‘I Was Trying Not To Cry.’ The Sweet Gesture Zendaya Made To One Battle After Another Breakout Chase Infiniti

I think it is safe to say that Chase Infiniti is having a year to remember. From landing a breakout role in the astonishing One Battle After Another to receiving a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of the daughter of two revolutionaries, the up-and-coming actress has had a lot to celebrate. To top it all off, there’s the business of receiving flowers from one of the biggest names in Hollywood: Zendaya. I'm talking about a literal bouquet of flowers.

As One Battle After Another heads to streaming for the first time, I'm loving this story about one young Hollywood star supporting another. Chase Infiniti revealed how Zendaya came through for her in an unexpected way, sending her flowers after the 2025 movie release came out. The actress told Elle magazine about “trying not to cry” after receiving the surprising gift from the Euphoria actress, saying:

I was trying not to cry, and my friends thought I was joking until I FaceTimed them after getting the flowers, and I was honestly, actually crying.

This was in response to a story the actress shared on Instagram (via ComplexPop) showing off the bouquet of white and pink roses from J’Adroe Les Fleurs sent over by the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star back in September 2025. The emotional post also included a caption from Infiniti saying she was “literally crying” and that her “life has been made” thanks to Zendaya’s kind gesture. Honestly, that had to be one of the coolest, if not the coolest, gifts to receive from a bona fide superstar.

Speaking with Elle, Infiniti opened up about the outpouring of support and praise she’s received since portraying Willa Ferguson / Charlene Calhoun in One Battle After Another. Still getting used to the fame that has followed in the wake of her breakout performance as the 16-year-old daughter of two revolutionaries, the young actress described these as “pinch-me moments,” saying:

I’m just grateful that people are loving the film, and loving Willa. And of course, it’s something I never could have imagined. I’m just so grateful to have been a part of the film, in any shape or form. That’s kind of it. I just really can’t believe anything. Again, pinch-me moments. I’m like, ‘What is my life?’

One Battle After Another received a great deal of praise with its release, and it also gave Infiniti the opportunity to share the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio. When asked about working with the Oscar-winning actor, who could possibly win another Academy Award this year, the actress called her on-screen dad “a beacon of kindness,” adding:

He has taught me a lot about being a leader on set, and being a beacon of kindness. Because he’s so incredibly kind, and such a wonderful person to work with. A gentle leader, and somebody whom you can easily look up to and reach out to if you ever need help. So I’ve gotten advice from him about the industry, but I’ve also learned so much about being on set from him.

Infiniti didn’t go into detail about the advice Leo gave her while making the movie, but one might guess Dicaprio shared his philosophy for maintaining privacy in the industry, along with some other tips. We shouldn’t worry about her acting, as she seems to have that down.

If you missed One Battle After Another and want to see why everyone is giving Chase Infiniti her flowers (and literal flowers from Zendaya), it just joined the list of new movies streaming with an HBO Max subscription. Seriously, it’s as good as everyone is making it out to be.