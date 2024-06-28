Reports Keep Talking About Matt Damon's Advice To Ben Affleck, But It's His Question About JLo That's Sticking Out More
Matt Damon's alleged question about JLo may have a different answer than he thinks.
The tumultuous relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continues to create headlines as fans continue to wonder just what is going on. While nothing official has been announced, evidence continues to mount that Affleck and Lopez are headed toward splitting up, and Affleck’s friends, including Matt Damon, are supporting him in what is clearly a difficult, and potentially dangerous, time.
Ben Affleck has a well-documented history of alcohol abuse and reports claim that Matt Damon has been supporting his friend, attempting to make sure he doesn’t backslide. Damon has reportedly told Affleck to “focus on the work” as a way to get through this difficult time, the Daily Mail also reports that Damon asked his friend “What has she ever done for your career?”
While Lopez Has Been The Star, Affleck’s Career Has Benefitted Too
It’s an odd comment, if it is at all true that Matt Damon said it, (we shouldn't assume an unnamed source is accurate) because it’s difficult to argue that Jennifer Lopez hasn’t done things for Ben Affleck’s career. There’s no argument that Lopez has been the bigger star in the relationship, that’s always been the case, so the support hasn’t necessarily been fair, but it’s been there.
Jennifer Lopez was there on the red carpet when Affleck’s movie Air premiered. She appeared in a series of Dunkin Donuts commercials that absolutely got more attention for Affleck because she was in them. It’s not the same as sitting down to do interviews for your wife’s multi-discipline autobiographical musical film project, interviews Affleck clearly didn’t really want to do, but it’s not nothing.
Certainly, Affleck’s career hasn’t been the focus, possibly for either of them, there’s little argument there. Maybe Matt Damon simply means that he doesn’t think she’s done enough for his friend. The goal is to get Affleck focusing on his own career now because that’s what Damon believes will keep his friend focused.
Matt Damon Reportedly Wants Affleck To “Focus On The Work”
If Matt Damon really questioned Lopez’s support of Affleck’s career it may have simply been because that’s the kind of thing you might say to help your friend in a situation like this, regardless of how true the statement might be. Damon is focused on Affleck’s sobriety.
While Ben Affleck has been sober for a few years, none of us know how solid that round is right now, and the ending of a relationship, and of a marriage, which is what we appear to be seeing, is the sort of thing that drives people that have never had substance abuse issues toward such things, nevermind those with previous problems.
We really don’t know where all this is going, but everybody involved certainly hopes Ben Affleck stays sober. If he needs to focus on work to do that, then we certainly hope he does so.
