Machine Gun Kelly Showed Off Megan Fox’s Honking Ring One Year After Couple Got Engaged ‘Under A Banyan Tree’

2022 saw some pretty huge celebrity nuptials, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally made it down the aisle ; Britney Spears celebrated her freedom with a fairytale wedding with Sam Asghari ; and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a trio of vow exchanges . Will this year be the one that sees Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox tie the knot? The Good Mourning stars haven’t provided an update on the wedding planning in a while, but they took time to show off her gorgeous double-stoned sparkler, as they marked the one-year anniversary of their engagement.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, got down on one knee to his girlfriend of a year and a half in January 2022, and just in case we all forgot how amazing the emerald-and-diamond bands are that represented “two halves of the same souls,” MGK provided us with an Instagram Story to remind us:

As noted in the caption of his video, Machine Gun Kelly asked Megan Fox to marry him under a banyan tree, which held special meaning for the couple, as he explained when announcing their engagement that they’d sat under that very tree in July 2020 and “asked for magic.” The betrothed couple then apparently participated in a blood-drinking ritual (which prompted some real-life vampires to urge caution to anyone who might engage in such practices).

In his engagement post, the “Emo Girl” singer said they were “oblivious to the pain we would face together,” and some of that pain was revealed in the months that followed. In his documentary Life in Pink that was released last year (available to stream with a Hulu subscription ), Machine Gun Kelly opened up about a night in 2020 when he had almost shot himself while Megan Fox was on the phone with him. The incident reportedly helped the musician-turned-actor to realize he needed to “kick the drugs.”

There was also a period of time in August, when rumors started circulating about trouble for the couple , as they hadn’t appeared in each other’s social media posts for a while. While erratic behavior is nothing new for the rapper who has been known to climb to dangerous heights of his concert venues and once stabbed himself in order to impress Megan Fox , some were concerned when a gnarly video showed Machine Gun Kelly smashing a champagne glass into his head .

Sources reported, however, that the couple was doing really well and wedding plans were being taken day by day, as the two remained busy with work. In addition to breakup rumors, both parties dealt with their share of the public backlash as well, with Megan Fox clapping back against social media trolls , while MGK took aim at his “haters” during his acceptance speech for Favorite Rock Artist at the American Music Awards.

They apparently had a pretty busy holiday together — including a night out where Megan Fox showed off some side butt — but maybe now that 2023 is upon us, the wedding planning can resume. Congrats to the couple on the anniversary of their engagement, and we’ll be looking forward to hearing more about the gothic ceremony they’re planning .