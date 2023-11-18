After Megan Fox Got Real About Secret Famous Exes In Her Book, An Insider Explains Why She May Have Avoided Name-Dropping

Last week, Megan Fox released her first book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which is a collection of personal poetry drawn from a wide array of experiences throughout her life. Within its pages, Fox speaks about a lot, including her continued and "good" relationship with Machine Gun Kelly , the difficult miscarriage she experienced and details a history of abusive relationships with unnamed men. Now, a new report features alleged details about why the Transformers actress decided to release intimate poetry based on her life without dropping names.

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous has the 37-year-old getting honest about dealing with relationship abuse in multiple poems. In “Fucked-Up Fairy Tales” for example, she writes about “delicate bruises splayed” across her jaw. In "Oxycodone and Tequila" she penned “you slip your fingers in my mouth and try to rip my face in two” before subsequently the poem says “you hit me again and again.” Here’s what we know about why the text and why the star is supposedly remaining quiet when it comes to specific names.

What Has Megan Fox Said About What Her Poetry Book Is About?

When Megan Fox guested on Good Morning America to discuss the book (while sporting the fiery red hair she debuted in September ), the actress shared why she wrote it. Fox said the book's contents were collectively something “inside” of her that “had to come out” because it was going to make her “sick” if it didn’t. She also had this to say:

None of it is what I would call fictional. Those are all real-life experiences that I had. It’s not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir. But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships. I’ve only been publically connected to a few people, but I shared energy with, I guess we could say, [people] who were horrific people and also very famous, very famous people, but no one knows that I was involved with those people.

Megan Fox’s past beaus before Machine Gun Kelly include Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf as well as ex husband Brian Austin Green. As she shared in the interview, some of the poetry is based on experiences she had with “very famous people” that the public does not know she “shared energy” with.

Why Megan Fox Allegedly Avoided Name-Dropping In Her Book

The latest report comes from an insider for Us Weekly , who shared that the Good Mourning star is allegedly “satisfied knowing” that whomever her poetry is about is “squirming.” The source also said this:

Going this route and being a little more cryptic helped reduce the complications Megan faced legally, since it would’ve been extremely difficult to call out the rich and famous men whom she says took advantage of her. It was a nerve-racking experience, but Megan’s relieved to have gotten what she needed off her chest.

While other people may have pursued legal action against the men she discusses in the poetry collection, Megan Fox apparently decided to turn her pain into art and leave it there on the page for others to read. It sounds like the actress is less concerned about bringing these men to justice legally, than simply getting these painful experiences off her chest. While some may continue to speculate on said individuals, perhaps other women who have gone through similar terrors can take solace in her poetry.