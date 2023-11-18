After Megan Fox Got Real About Secret Famous Exes In Her Book, An Insider Explains Why She May Have Avoided Name-Dropping
Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is on bookshelves now.
Last week, Megan Fox released her first book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which is a collection of personal poetry drawn from a wide array of experiences throughout her life. Within its pages, Fox speaks about a lot, including her continued and "good" relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, the difficult miscarriage she experienced and details a history of abusive relationships with unnamed men. Now, a new report features alleged details about why the Transformers actress decided to release intimate poetry based on her life without dropping names.
Pretty Boys Are Poisonous has the 37-year-old getting honest about dealing with relationship abuse in multiple poems. In “Fucked-Up Fairy Tales” for example, she writes about “delicate bruises splayed” across her jaw. In "Oxycodone and Tequila" she penned “you slip your fingers in my mouth and try to rip my face in two” before subsequently the poem says “you hit me again and again.” Here’s what we know about why the text and why the star is supposedly remaining quiet when it comes to specific names.
What Has Megan Fox Said About What Her Poetry Book Is About?
When Megan Fox guested on Good Morning America to discuss the book (while sporting the fiery red hair she debuted in September), the actress shared why she wrote it. Fox said the book's contents were collectively something “inside” of her that “had to come out” because it was going to make her “sick” if it didn’t. She also had this to say:
Megan Fox’s past beaus before Machine Gun Kelly include Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf as well as ex husband Brian Austin Green. As she shared in the interview, some of the poetry is based on experiences she had with “very famous people” that the public does not know she “shared energy” with.
Why Megan Fox Allegedly Avoided Name-Dropping In Her Book
The latest report comes from an insider for Us Weekly, who shared that the Good Mourning star is allegedly “satisfied knowing” that whomever her poetry is about is “squirming.” The source also said this:
While other people may have pursued legal action against the men she discusses in the poetry collection, Megan Fox apparently decided to turn her pain into art and leave it there on the page for others to read. It sounds like the actress is less concerned about bringing these men to justice legally, than simply getting these painful experiences off her chest. While some may continue to speculate on said individuals, perhaps other women who have gone through similar terrors can take solace in her poetry.
Aside from her book, Megan Fox’s latest movie is The Expendables 4, which is among 2023 new movie releases that are now available to rent or buy at home. Fans looking forward to her future work should know that she's starring in the sci-fi thriller Subservience, which may find its way onto the 2024 movie schedule.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
