Megan Fox Just Debuted A Gorgeous Fiery Red Short Hairstyle, And It's The Perfect Follow-Up To Barbiecore Summer

With Barbie no longer the number one movie at the box office and soon coming home after dominating 2023, is it time to stow away the hot pink of Barbiecore summer, too? While the phenomenon is unlikely to die down anytime soon, Megan Fox has just switched up her hair just in time for autumn with a color that is going to clash with Barbiecore summer. The actress just debuted fiery red short hair and we’re already loving her trendsetting this fall look that is something completely different.

After Fox made a major hair transformation over spring by trading her iconic dark hair for long copper red locks , Megan Fox is now rocking short bright red hair that freshens up her aesthetic in a completely new way. Check it:

Megan Fox’s hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos showed off this dramatic change for the actress, calling it “The Red Velvet Bob.” And as he commented in his own Instagram post, no, it’s not a wig – that is Fox’s own hair, and her piercing blue eyes pop in this new color. These photos make a strong case for ditching any typical hair colors for something bright and bold like this. It’s a serious serve for Megan Fox and a shift from the softer and more dainty days of Barbiecore, which celebs including Fox were rocking earlier this year.

Barbiecore summer certainly wasn’t a muted trend, with all the hot pink we've been seeing in fashion lately, especially for those who showed up to movie theaters to see Greta Gerwig’s movie. Why should the fashion trends get soft for fall? Fox has already paired the look with a black polka dot dress and chunky black loafers while walking with MGK, via Page Six , so she’s definitely leaning into the goth look.

The red short hair is giving major goth/emo phase vibes, which is already in Megan Fox’s blood considering she and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly going strong lately and “talking about future plans” after some cheating rumors plaguing their public image earlier this year. The whole situation led the actress to leave Instagram for awhile, but she returned to the platform over the summer to share some gorgeous photoshoots – along with sharing last month that she actually wrote a book called Pretty Boys Are Poisonous , coming November 7.

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is a collection of poems that has a bright red cover, so it’s also possible that Fox chose the color with inspiration from her forthcoming book. Along with Megan Fox’s releasing some poetry, she is set to star in one of 2023 new movie releases , Expend4bles.

In Fox’s debut in The Expendables franchise, Fox will play a CIA agent named Gina, who is also the girlfriend to Jason Statham’s Lee Christmas. She stars in the movie alongside Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture and Andy Garcia. You can see Fox in Expend4bles when it hits theaters on September 22.