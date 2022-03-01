Megan Fox Offers To Join The Spice Girls In Brand New Thirst Trap: ‘BDSM Spice’

Just a short while after Megan Fox posted the thirst trap to end all thirst traps , she’s back with another. This time there are pigtails and a request to Mel B., Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham thrown out in the universe along with the new pic. What does Megan Fox want to do? Join the beloved Spice Girls as BDSM Spice.

That would certainly change the image of the ‘90s pop group somewhat, though it is worth noting the Spice Girls are still somewhat active, having gone on the Spice World 2019 tour just before the world shut down. I don’t know if Megan Fox has the prerequisite singing or dancing skills to bring the girl group to another level –though she does do a mean Britney Spears impression – but she certainly has the whole costuming-on-theme thing down. Take a look.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) A photo posted by on

Megan Fox may be known for creating viral moments, but she’s also pretty good at the captioning if I do say so myself. The actress noted with the post “Offering myself to the Spice Girls if they are in need of a new member. BDSM spice.” Again, I don’t know if Megan Fox can sing, but one thing I do know is that she can act, which brings me to a different idea. Hear me out.

“Wannabe” fans all know Spice World is a goddamn classic, and who would not be excited about a possible Spice World 2? The other thing is, back when that 2019 tour happened, Posh Spice herself Victoria Beckham declined to be a part of the reunion, so by my count the Spice Girls are actually one Spice Girl short. I’m just saying, OK, BDSM Spice may not fly, but Fox as a spicy addition to the group kinda fits.

Also worth noting, back in 2018, an animated Spice Girls movie was being developed that would have had the varying Spice Girls playing superheroes. In that case, each of the five main women in the group were set to voice their alter egos: Posh Spice, Scary Spice, Baby Spice, Sporty Spice, and Ginger Spice. Projects in development don’t always come to fruition, and the pandemic has made this doubly true, but still! Plenty of options here.

Meanwhile, Megan Fox is pretty busy with or without pitching herself for a musical side gig. The actress' latest, Big Gold Brick, just released last week. However, her most high-profile upcoming project is probably The Expendables 4, which will have her starring on the big screen with some heavy hitters, Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone included. If you want to see Fox looking badass in the Expendables universe, we have you covered. Or check her out in Johnny & Clyde or Good Mourning with a U coming up.