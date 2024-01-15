Melissa Barrera And Jenna Ortega Reunited With Scream Co-Stars On Red Carpet, And Fans Have A Lot To Say
The show of support is strong.
The Scream franchise appears to be in limbo… which is the nicest way I can describe it. The studio fired recent lead Melissa Barrera late last year, and co-star Jenna Ortega followed Barrera out the Exit door. Sensing that he was standing on a sinking ship, Scream 7 director Christopher Landon also left the project, claiming that his dream job “turned into a nightmare.” At the moment, Scream 7 is still on the table, though once Paramount sees the comments from fans and the solidarity being shown for Barrera, Ortega and the current Scream cast, it might be wise to shelve the series for a while… if not permanently.
Let’s start with the positives. Melissa Barrera posted a group photo on her Instagram page with the current Scream cast – alive and “dead” in the current storyline. This included Jasmin Savoy, Mason Gooding, Jack Quaid, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, and the legendary Skeet Ulrich. Check out the photo right here:
Everyone looked incredible. In good spirits, and dressed to the nines. As the photos went on, the cast hammed it up for the camera. They looked like they were having a blast.
And in the comments section, fans used the opportunity to weigh in on this Scream reunion, saying things that I’m sure a lot of us are feeling when they state:
And others voicing direct support for Melissa Barrera, who reportedly was fired from Scream 7 due to social media posts she made at the time regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. One IG user posted under the cast photo:
And one other fan saw the photo of the key Scream cast members to acknowledge the fact that their interest in Scream died when these actors left. They stated:
So, is the Scream franchise finished? We gathered together all that we know about Scream 7, but there are tremendous holes that need to be filled. Never Campbell has spoken out about the damage done to the brand, and has even stated that she half expects to receive a phone call to possibly bring her back to the saga. That phone call better come with a bank vault filled with gold, after the way that this Scream Queen was treated. We’ll continue to track the happenings on Scream, so keep it here on CinemaBlend.
