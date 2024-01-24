Melissa Barrera Opens Up About Her Relationship With Jenna Ortega After Being Fired From Scream

The horror genre has been thriving for a number of years, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters with new sequels. Wes Craven's Scream franchise is definitely in that category, and the last two movies were wildly successful. While fans expected another upcoming horror movie, Scream 7's fate is seemingly in jeopardy. And Sam Carpenter actress Melissa Barrera recently opened up about her relationship with onscreen sister Jenna Ortega after being fired.

While Scream 7 was announced with a new director, the development process has come to a screeching halt. Melissa Barrera's firing over comments she made about the Hamas/Israel conflict broke the internet, and eventually Jenna Ortega left, followed by new director Christopher Landon. Barrera recently spoke to Rolling Stone about her career, where she spoke about her close bond with the Wednesday star. In her words:

Listen, Jenna is a good egg. She’s a good person and we love each other. She would show up for me and I would show up for her no matter what.

There you have it. The Carpenter sisters might struggle with their relationship in the Scream movies, but that's not the case with the two actors who brought Sam and Tara to life on the big screen. And it seems that bond will continue off camera after their departures from Scream 7.

These comments to Rolling Stone show how sometimes art imitates life, at least on the set of the last two Scream movies. When speaking with CinemaBlend about Scream VI, Melissa Barrera spoke about her sisterly relationship with Jenna Ortega. So perhaps the fact that they left the slasher franchise at the same time shouldn't be all that surprising-- even given the outstanding circumstances.

This love isn't exclusive to Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, as the Scream cast recenly reunited in adorable fashion. Unfortunately, we may never get to see their chemistry on the big screen again. It's unclear if Scream 7 is still happening, especially with its two stars and directors no longer participating. Ortega and Barrera's departure is all the more dire following Neve Campbell's departure as Sidney Prescott in Scream VI.

Obviously there are still plenty of characters to focus on if another Scream movie is coming down the line, so only time will tell what happens next. Mindy actress Jasmin Savoy Brown revealed she hasn't been called yet about the next movie, which has definitely given fans reason to pause. There are countless questions about Scream 7, and the rumor mill is at work. One thing is clear: Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega will continue to have each other's back.

