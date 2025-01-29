MGK Clapped Back At Recent Rumors About Megan Fox, But Fans Are Just Distracted By His Newly Grown Beard: ‘Vikings Vibes’

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, just look at Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively or the always viral Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But this type of notoriety is a double-edged sword, especially when drama or breakups occur, and become a public matter. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly no doubt understand this, as they've made countless headlines over the last year due to reported issues in their relationship. MGK recently clapped back at the ongoing rumors but fans are just distracted by his newly grown beard, with some commenting that he's got "viking vibes."

Drama between this couple dated back to 2023, when Megan Fox deleted their photos together and temporarily deleted her Instagram. Since then, she and MGK have reportedly been going to therapy, and fans shocked when Fox announced her pregnancy. But after reports claimed that MGK and Fox aren't speaking ahead of their due date, the rock star took the time to address the chatter on Instagram. He posted a photo and caption referencing the anonymous sources who have been sharing updated to news outlets. Check it out:

This image was shared to Machine Gun Kelly's whopping 9 million followers on Instagram, many of whom posted messages of support in the comments section. That includes chatter about his personal appearance.

This image is certainly striking, and shows off the way the singer/actor has continued to black out the tattoos that are all over his torso. But folks seem to be particularly fixated on his long hair and beard, with some comments reading:

-Viking vibes 🙌👏

-it’s giving viking in the very best way

-I’m sorry WHATTTT???? The beard???

-Official „leave the beard on“-button ——>

-ragnar lothbrok’s long lost brother??

-This look daddy

Honestly, he does sort of look like Thor's lean cousin. The beard and hair are working for him, even if he's also hearing rumors and reports about his personal life.

Whatever is happening behind the scenes with Megan Fox, it's clear that there are plenty of folks online who are sending Machine Gun Kelly love. We'll just have to wait and see what comes next as he prepares to become a father shortly.

Since before the reported drama, MGK and Fox have had a way of capturing the public's attention. Whether it was drinking each other's blood or wearing outrageous fits to the red carpet, the celebrities were turning heads. Unfortunately, also meant that all eyes were on them when things eventually got rocky.

The Good Mourning actor's post on IG seems to refute some for the reports that have been circulating around online about his relationship with Megan Fox. As previously mentioned, the latest alleged update was that the pair weren't even speaking ahead of welcoming their child into the world together.

Only time will tell how things go down, but Fox is expected to give birth soon. While we wait for official news, check the 2025 movie release dates.