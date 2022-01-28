Mighty Ducks Actor Shaun Weiss Celebrates 2 Years Sober With Hopeful Post

Being a film star is a double-edged sword, as there are plenty of downsides that come with being a public figure. There are loads of child actors who know this all too well, like Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss. After making headlines for some arrests, he’s now celebrated 2 years sober with a hopeful post.

As an actor, Shaun Weiss is associated primarily with playing Greg in the Mighty Ducks movies, as well as appearances in other ‘90s classics like Heavyweights and Freaks and Geeks. But these days he’s mostly known for his run-ins with the law and issues with substance abuse. But things are definitely looking up, as the 43 year-old former actor shared a message of hope on the anniversary of his second year sober. Check it out below,

Talk about a transformation. Part of why Shaun Weiss went so viral when he was in a bad place was because he was nearly unrecognizable from the kid that’s known on the screen. But you can literally see how much better he’s doing nowadays, and it’s definitely inspiring plenty of people out there.

Shaun Weiss shared the above post on his personal Instagram account. He’s got nearly 10k followers on the social media outlet, but the image is no doubt being shared and will promptly go viral. Because after the public was concerned about the Mighty Ducks icon, it’s definitely exciting to see things turning around. He’s been celebrating 2 years in recovery with a few different posts, with nothing but positivity being offered in the comments section.

As previously mentioned, Shaun Weiss had made headlines for years over some legal issues, dating back to 2017 . That charge was just for petty theft, but his mugshot quickly went viral for highlighting his decline. He’s had a few run-ins with the law up until 2020, including for theft and possession of meth . But that seems to be behind him, as he’s been in recovery for a long period of time . While sobriety is about taking it one day at a time, 2 years is quite the accomplishment.

As an actor, Shaun Weiss was last seen on screen back in 2016. It’s unclear if he’s hoping to get back in the business, but it’s definitely hopeful to see him doing so well. And with the Mighty Ducks movies being available on Disney+, more people than ever are seeing his early performances. That likely increased more once the new series Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premiered on the streaming service.