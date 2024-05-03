Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Do A Rom-Com With Florence Pugh, And I Already Have Some Fun Ideas

Millie Bobby Brown and Florence Pugh are two of the biggest young actresses in the game right now. After catapulting to fame with Stranger Things, Brown has done a number of films like Damsel, Enola Holmes, and Godzilla vs. Kong. Florence Pugh is also absolutely killing it, with big screen films under her belt like Dune: Part 2, Oppenheimer, and Midsommar. Recently, the "Eleven” actress pointed out that for two bubbly actresses, they both do a lot of serious films, and suggested that they should do something fun together like a rom-com.

Brown recently sat down with Max Balegde on TikTok to chat about her new Netflix film, Damsel . The conversation turned to fellow Brit Florence Pugh when Brown was asked about the seriousness of the roles she takes despite having an upbeat personality. She said that Pugh does the same thing, and expressed her love for the actress and her desire to work with her. Brown said:

I think Florence Pugh and I should do a rom-com. … Because I’m already in love with her, so I wouldn’t have to act.

Neither of these actresses have ever done a rom-com but this sounds like an incredible idea. Both of them are around the same age and definitely have the dramatic chops to pull off a spiraling romantic plotline. They also always showcase their clever comedic timing in interviews, so I could totally see a rom com in their future. Now that I think about it, I actually have a few ideas.

The Princess Bride Meets Pride And Prejudice

Hear me out. Both of these starlets have plenty of experience with a period piece. Millie Bobby Brown gets up to several silly antics in her late 19th century romp, Enola Holmes. Damsel also has a medieval style to it, and who can forget how much the 80s plays a role in Stranger Things . Florence Pugh has the same skills, from Little Women to Oppenheimer to the 1950s feel of Don’t Worry Darling, she can also do it all. Plucking these actors out of the present and putting them in a Pride and Prejudice style story of two ladies from separate classes finding their way to each other feels perfect for this duo.

Of course, there needs to be some lightness for it to be a rom-com. This time period could work perfectly for a Princess Bride tone that has goofy characters and enough silliness outside of the romance to satisfy all audiences. I could see an adventure element sneaking their way into this plot, with tons of badassery from the two mega stars. A classic hero's journey of two people from different lands trying to find each other. Maybe frequent collaborators like Timothée Chalamet and Finn Wolfhard can even find their way into the mix. I think they’d make great elves.

La La London

With both actresses from England and from the showbiz world, we should totally make this a Hollywood story set in London, England. Florence Pugh could play an indie filmmaker, struggling to make it while taking odd production jobs around the city. Millie Bobby Brown could be a social media savvy influencer. With different perspectives on art and creativity, they clash on artistic fundamentals after meeting at a film festival. However, the two start to fall for each other when Brown’s character is hired to help Pugh market her latest film. Not only is this a classic enemies-to-loves story like Anyone But You or You’ve Got Mail, but it also modernizes the premise to fit our modern world.

Sister Wars

Everyone loved the complicated sisterhood relationship in Little Women, and Florence Pugh played Amy in that movie beautifully. I totally think there's a way to go off of this idea and make it a classic Y2K rom-com like Bride Wars. Millie Bobby Brown would play the free-spirited younger sister, while Florence Pugh plays the more practical, Type-A lawyer sister. By chance, they both get engaged to their partners on the same weekend. Their parents (played by Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker) work to plan two very different weddings, as the two sisters fight over venues, and their something borrowed. To make things even more complicated, Brown’s character is engaged to her older sister’s ex boyfriend. Of course, at the end, they rediscover their sisterly love for each other is stronger than any man.

There are probably hundreds of fun rom-com ideas that these two could do together, and the more I think about it, the more I want it to happen. The eagerness on Brown’s part is definitely there, so all we need is for Pugh to get on board. With such talent like this, they could potentially make one of the greatest rom-coms of all time.