Wanna Feel Old? Just Ask Michael B. Jordan And Amanda Seyfried About Their Time Working On All My Children Together

Zendaya and Bella Thorne’s ‘beautiful moment’ on the Disney Channel. Brenda Song and Cole and Dylan Sprouse working together. Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf rounding out Party of Five (and working together again years later). A lot of former child stars ended up working with other famous youngsters during their early tenures in Tinseltown, but I’d absolutely forgotten Amanda Seyfried and Michael B. Jordan worked together early in their careers. That is until the two reminded me in a way that made me feel old AF.

In my millennial mind, Ms. Seyfried sprung onto the scene in Mean Girls when she reminded us there’s a “30% chance it’s already raining.” Jordan was around a bit earlier, rocking an extremely adorable take on early facial hair in The Wire. However, in the time between those two projects, the two actors actually both appeared in a slew of episodes of daytime soap All My Children.

Someone pulled some early pics of them at an event together and showed them to Michael B Jordan while he was out and about in support of his new movie Sinners. The actor had nothing but positive things to say about working with Amanda Seyfried, though he’s a bit less comfortable about how the throwback photos were dating him, telling ET :

Proud, like I’m really proud. I saw pictures of us from back then so, wow, it makes you feel really, really old, but really, really grateful that we’ve been working consistently. I know how hard it is to make a career out of this. And to see her grow and to become a phenomenal actress, I’m nothing but excited and happy for her.

Fascinatingly, Jordan's role on the show was one that was originally occupied by Chadwick Boseman, who quit when he didn't like the direction the character was being taken in.

Even more wildly, Amanda Seyfried got asked the same question about her time on All My Children, and her answer was so similar to her former co-star's, from her take on the ability to land opportunities in the present down to the “really, really” in both of their responses. Honestly, it almost felt like they’d coordinated in advance, but it is clear they feel very similarly about their collective experience!

Part of me’s like, I remember thinking how incredible and how present he was in the scenes. It felt so natural and I really, really enjoyed working with him at such a young age. I feel like there was some synergy there. We both work really hard, and like, we both do the things that we want to do. And we’re both very lucky to have the opportunities that we have. It’s cool, and it also makes me feel old.

The two aren't the only a-listers to kick off their careers in the soaps. Margot Robbie was on popular soap Neighbours before breaking into Hollywood. John Stamos played a "sex-craved casanova" on General Hospital for a time. S.W.A.T's Shemar Moore even fairly recently returned to his soap opera roots, so lots of people can nod back to daytime TV earlier in their careers.

Regardless, time passes for celebrities just as it passes for us regular folk, and as much as certain celebrities ( ahem Kardashians ) try to slow down the clock, eventually we all get to the point where we start feeling old. And if our faces aren’t telling us that, our knees or back or shoulders are. Or our kids, whichever comes first.

This even led to a viral tweet from Macaulay Culkin a few years ago when he hit the big 4-0. The point is, Hollywood’s not immune to mother time, and that’s probably as it should be. Though I really appreciate Amanda Seyfried and Michael B. Jordan giving each other their flowers all these years later. Maybe, it's time they work together again?