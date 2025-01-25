Arnold Schwarzenegger Posts Sweet Tribute To Monica Barbaro After Her Oscar Nomination

The 2025 Oscar nominations are in, with movies like Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Brutalist dominating the list. However, it’s important to point out that for the music biopic A Complete Unknown , Monica Barbaro received her first Oscar nomination for playing singer Joan Baez. Not only was the Top Gun: Maverick actress over the moon about that, but so was her FUBAR co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger who posted a sweet tribute to her career milestone.

The Oscar-nominated film A Complete Unknown sure has a lot of iconic real-life characters that helped shape Bob Dylan’s career like Woody Guthrie, Johnny Cash and more. But we can’t forget Joan Baez's importance in the folk singer’s life collaborating as artists and lovers. Played by Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro, her performance blew The Academy away, giving the talented actress her first Oscar nomination! Arnold Schwarzenegger made sure to send his TV daughter his congratulations with a sweet tribute on his Instagram Stories below:

(Image credit: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Instagram stories)

I’m getting all kinds of heartwarming feels reading Arnold Schwarzenegger’s message. It’s nice to know that he had faith Monica Barbaro would soon receive an Oscar nomination. The father-daughter chemistry the two portray in Netflix’s TV series FUBAR indeed doesn’t stray away from their real-life bond. The photo of the Unreal actress cradling her head in emotional surprise at the Oscar nomination news makes me so happy for her.

I can imagine what a victory it must have felt like for Monica Barbaro to get life-changing news like this since her performance was snubbed at the Golden Globes . Fortunately, awards season brings the opportunity for many awards shows to recognize talent when they see it, and venues like the SAG Awards and the Academy Awards sure couldn’t look away.

Available on your Netflix subscription , Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro play a strained father-daughter duo in FUBAR who are both unaware they work for the CIA. While forced to collaborate on high-stakes missions, they confront the hard truth that the two don’t know much about each other. Despite the two busy being badass secret agents side-by-side, they also work hard on rebuilding their relationship. The chemistry between the duo is entertaining to see with a cute mix of comedic banter and heartfelt moments that make their scenes all the more memorable.

Fortunately, you can see the duo’s powerful dynamic come into play again, as the Netflix action-comedy series is returning for Season 2. After Arnold Schwarzenegger's classic reaction to the renewal news had him post a hilarious Instagram video of fun bloopers the FUBAR cast had on set. So, it’s no wonder he can’t wait to be reunited with his Netflix TV family.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was incredibly sweet to tell Monica Barbaro that her Oscar nomination came as no surprise to him. It’s clear that he knows the raw talent the American actress has shown playing strong women who thrive in high-pressure situations, whether it’s up in a cockpit or deep undercover as a CIA operative. Make sure to see Barbaro’s Oscar-nominated role in A Complete Unknown in theaters now. You can also check your streaming schedule so you're aware of when FUBAR Season 2 plans to be released.