Moonfall Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

Roland Emmerich has made more end-of-the-world disaster movies than just about anyone else in Hollywood. And while not every single one of his disaster flicks have been well-received by critics and/or audiences, many have two things in common: they feature insane action set pieces and focus on multiple groups of characters dealing with a bevy of problems as the world is coming to an end around them. We’ve seen it in Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012, and now once again with the spectacle that is Moonfall.

If you have just watched (or plan on watching) Roland Emmerich’s latest adventure, there’s a good chance you are wondering exactly where you’ve seen the Moonfall cast over the years. Well, worry no more because we’re about to break down all the biggest stars of the sci-fi thriller.

Halle Berry (Jocinda ‘Jo’ Fowler)

Leading the Moonfall cast is Halle Berry, who plays NASA executive and former astronaut Jocinda “Jo” Fowler as she suits up once again to save Earth from a mysterious force that has knocked the moon off its orbit and onto a collision course with the planet that will end life as we know it.

There have been a lot of great Halle Berry movies over the years, including Monster’s Ball (which earned her an Academy Award), John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, and Bruised, a film she not only starred in but also produced and directed. Berry also has some impressive work on the small screen, including The Extant and her Golden Globe-winning performance in the 1999 TV movie Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.

Patrick Wilson (Brian Harper)

Patrick Wilson appears on the Moonfall cast as former NASA astronaut Brian Harper, one of the view people on the planet that believes that not only is the moon crashing into the planet but that there is a darker force behind it all.

Over the years, Patrick Wilson has done everything from appear in Broadway musicals like The Full Monty and Oklahoma!, give commanding performances in TV series like Angels in America and Fargo, and show up in movies like Aquaman (and its upcoming sequel), Watchmen, and most notably the Conjuring franchise, in which he portrays paranormal investigator Ed Warren. Wilson also previously worked with director Roland Emmerich in the 2019 military action film Midway.

John Bradley (K. C. Houseman)

Taking on the role of the conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman who first alerts the world to the possible end-of-the-world event in Moonfall is John Bradley, who will seem awfully familiar to those longtime fans of Game of Thrones.

In addition to his career-defining portrayal of unlikely hero Samwell Tarly on the long-running HBO fantasy drama series, John Bradley has shown up on shows like Shameless, Borgia, Robot Chicken, and Urban Myths, as well as movies like Grimsby, Patient Zero, and Anna Karenina.

Michael Peña (Tom Lopez)

Michael Peña shows up in Moonfall as Tom Lopez, the husband of Brian Harper’s ex-wife and a wealthy car dealer, a role that was originally supposed to be played by Stanley Tucci, per Deadline.

When he’s not showing up and stealing scenes as Luis in the Ant-Man franchise, Michael Peña has made a name for himself in movies like Million Dollar Baby, American Hustle, Cesar Chavez, Crash, and dozens of other roles in drama, comedy, and beyond. Expect to see Peña (and hopefully his character’s hilarious explanations) in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Charlie Plummer (Sonny Harper)

Taking on the role of Sonny Harper, Brian Harper’s estranged son in Moonfall, Charlie Plummer, who has built up a healthy filmography over the course of the past decade.

With shows like Boardwalk Empire, Granite Flats, and Looking for Alaska under his belt, Charlie Plummer has been a fixture on the small screen for quite some time. His film work, which is equally impressive, includes All The Money in the World, Not Fade Away, and Dark Was the Night.



Kelly Yu (Michelle)

Kelly Yu appears on the Moonfall cast as Michelle, a college student who finds herself at the center of of the end-of-the-world drama.

The singer-turned-actress has landed roles in a number of different Chinese productions over the years, including So Young, The Ex-File 3: The Return of the Exes, and Back to Earth. She has also released a handful of albums, including the 2021 LP Intermezzo.



Donald Sutherland (Holdenfield)

Donald Sutherland shows up in Moonfall as Holdendfield, a shadowy figure at NASA, who seems to know the dark truths behind the space agency’s most monumental achievements.

A two-time Golden Globe winner (Citizen X, Path to War), Donald Sutherland is one of the most prolific working actors, having appeared in over 140 movies and 42 TV shows throughout his 60-year career. This includes The Dirty Dozen, Animal House, JFK, Cold Mountain, and The Hunger Games movies, to name just a very small portion of his work.



Eme Ikwuakor (Doug Davidson)

Taking on the role of Doug Davison, a military official and Jo Fowler’s ex in Moonfall, is Eme Ikwuakor, who has appeared in an equal number of comedies, dramas, and action movies and shows over the years.

Over on the TV side, Eme Ikwuakor has appeared on Marvel’s Inhumans, Extant, and On My Block, with one-off roles on Silicon Valley and The Comeback. His film work includes Concussion, Ink, and Everything Before Us. He will soon appear in the 2022 Netflix movie The Gray Man.



Carolina Bartczak (Brenda Lopez)

Taking on the role of Brian Harper’s ex-wife Brenda Lopez in Moonfall is Carolina Bartczak, who fans of the X-Men franchise will recognize as Magneto’s ill-fated wife Magda in X-Men: Apocalypse.

Throughout her career, Carolina Bartczak has also appeared in movies like An Audience of Chairs, Brick Mansions, and The Smurfs 2 as well as shows like The Bold Type, Mayday, and Covert Affairs.

This about wraps up the main Moonfall cast. Hopefully all of this saves you some time after you watch Roland Emmerich's latest disaster artist.