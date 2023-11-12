Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Clarifies When Filming Will Finally Begin

In a recent update on Mortal Kombat 2, producer Todd Garner clarified the movie's filming schedule. Contrary to earlier reports, he has definitively stated that production is set to recommence sooner than initially indicated, because with the strike's conclusion , productions previously on hold, including Mortal Kombat 2, are now gearing up to resume filming.

Recently, a post on Discussing Film's X account claimed that the live-action Minecraft movie and Mortal Kombat 2 were set to begin filming in early 2024. However, Garner promptly intervened to dispel these rumors, clarifying the film's production timeline. In a direct response on X (formerly Twitter), the producer emphatically stated:

This is not true. We are filming before then… https://t.co/E7ICcnuAGWNovember 9, 2023 See more

This latest information solidifies that the video game adaptation is set to kick off production soon now that the strike is over. It emphasizes the project's significance, clearly signaling that it is being treated as a prominent and highly prioritized upcoming release.

Filming on the fighter sequel commenced in June 2023, but it encountered a temporary setback due to the actors' strike. However, with the recent tentative agreement between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP studios, indications suggest that the movie's production is poised to recommence. Garner's remarks hint at a restart in late 2023, paving the way for an imminent official announcement regarding the project's revamp.

While specifics about Mortal Kombat 2 are still somewhat elusive, fans hungry for updates on the movie now have reason to celebrate. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 adaptation of the intense fighting game series is set to undergo a significant transformation, with the addition of Karl Urban to the cast in the role of Johnny Cage . According to its screenwriter, the fan-favorite character was left out of the first movie because it already featured Josh Lawson’s Kano. This introduction of the iconic fighter promises to distinguish the upcoming movie from its predecessor, where the central character was the original creation, Cole Young, portrayed by Lewis Tan. The latest installment is poised to deliver a faithful adaptation, focusing on more familiar game characters and setting the stage for an engaging cinematic experience.

In recent years, movies based on video games have begun to find traction . And while not a box-office smash, when the first MK was released, the viewing numbers for Mortal Kombat on HBO Max were big enough to garner a sequel.

It's worth noting that Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater took the reins for the sequel, stepping into the shoes previously occupied by Greg Russo and David Callaham. Simon McQuoid, who directed the reboot , is also set to return for the second installment.