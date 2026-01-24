Alexander Skarsgård Had A Hilariously Blunt Reaction To His Dad Stellan's Oscar Nomination

Ever since the 2026 Oscar nominations got announced, I’ve been waiting to see if Alexander Skarsgård would have something dry and witty to say about his dad, Stellan Skarsgård, getting recognized for his performance in Sentimental Value. Well, now the son of the Academy Award nominee has shared his thoughts on his father’s nomination, and, as expected, it's hilariously blunt.

For a bit of context, this week, Stellan Skarsgård received his very first Oscar nomination. He was recognized for his work in Sentimental Value, and he was nominated alongside Frankenstein’s Jacob Elordi, Sinners’ Delroy Lindo, as well as One Battle After Another’s Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn. Considering Stellan’s long list of great movies , it’s a bit shocking that this is the first time he’s been recognized by The Academy. So, folks are celebrating. However, when the LA Times asked Alexander about his father’s big news, he simply said that he felt:

A little jealous. Good for him, I guess.

It’s the “I guess” that really gets me; it's hilarious. It’s also on-brand. In the lead-up to the Oscar nominations, both Alexander and Stellan joked about competing during the awards season. At one point, the Pillion star made a quip about launching a “massive smear campaign” against his dad . They also both talked smack about who should win during their Actors on Actors segment.

So, considering the fact that the True Blood actor literally told his dad, “You’re going down, old man,” it’s unsurprising and hilarious that he responded to the nomination this way.

Plus, the Murderbot star has a history of quippy and funny remarks about his family. One time, when his brother, Bill Skarsgård, was starring in Nosferatu, Alexander was asked if his sibling’s vampire was sexier than his True Blood character. In response, he said that Nosferatu was “pure sex,” and went on to deadpan that Bill’s performance was “okay.”

What all this should tell you is that The Northman star's reaction to his father’s Oscar nomination is very on-brand for him and truly hilarious.

Now, I’m wondering how he’ll react if Stellan wins. The actor did win a 2026 Golden Globe for his work in Sentimental Value, and he seems to be a frontrunner in the Oscar race, too. So, it’s entirely possible that he’ll take home more gold when The Academy Awards air on the 2026 TV schedule . However, we’ll have to wait a bit for that potential reaction, because the Oscars are happening on March 15.

