The Nice Gesture Jennifer Garner Allegedly Made To Ben Affleck As The Holidays Are Approaching

There are a lot of memories to be thankful for as we head into the holidays. The same could be said for Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, as reports of their supposedly wonderful Thanksgiving have led to another rumored holiday hangout. This time, the Deadpool & Wolverine star has allegedly extended an invite to her ex-husband that would put the whole family together for Christmas.

Page Six has returned from a visit to the land of sources close to the players in question, and this unnamed party dropped news of an alleged invite. What makes this supposed instance of good tidings between the divorced parents is that according to these rumors, it’s a bit of a change from the standard holiday procedure for all involved.

Under normal circumstances, young Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel would spend time with their parents separately. Apparently this year, for one reason or another, has prompted this unconfirmed pitch for the whole family to spend Christmas together. Considering recent reports coming from the Affleck/Garner camp, that actually doesn’t feel like a surprise.

This reported invitation certainly tracks with the divorced couple and their amicable relationship. Jennifer Garner’s previous co-parenting comments have shown just how much she and Ben Affleck value caring for their three children.

Not to mention the fact that Affleck and Garner spent the recent Thanksgiving holiday with their kids speaks volumes as to why this supposed ask may have been put on the table. If another item that’s come out of this family gathering is any indication, then a Christmas get together shouldn’t have been all that shocking.

The days after this year’s turkey fueled bonanza saw Ben Affleck’s rumored feelings about Thanksgiving specifying that he is rather comfortable with the 13 Going on 30 star, even after their 2015 divorce. Once again, “family” is the word that best sums up why this former couple seems so at ease with each other, especially heading into the festive season.

We’ve seen Hollywood divorces get properly nasty so many times in the past, and it’s rather nice to see Jennifer Garner extending a yuletide olive branch to her ex-husband. Recent times have been tough for the Argo director, especially with reports of how his divorce from Jennifer Lopez may be affecting his latest film. However, the Academy Award-winning talent does seem to be in good company.

