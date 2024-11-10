How Ben Affleck’s Divorce From Jennifer Lopez Is Allegedly Impacting His New Movie With Matt Damon

It’s no secret that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are best buddies, and the two like to collaborate on feature films once in a while. Most recently, Damon and Affleck teamed up for the crime thriller RIP, which is being directed by Joe Carnahan. Recent reports indicate that production on the film is currently underway, with the cast being filled out and all. However, if an insider is to be believed, work on the film has hit a bit of a snag. And it’s allegedly because of the impact of Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Over the past few months, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been wrapped up in reports surrounding their marriage. Lopez formally filed for divorce from her husband of two years at the end of August. Based on what’s been alleged by sources, “Bennifer” has been attempting to navigate the situation amicably, for the sake of their kids. However, a person with supposed knowledge of the matter spoke to Page Six and claimed that Affleck’s personal affairs are slowing down production on his latest flick:

With Ben’s divorce and everything going on in his personal life, production on the film has slowed, and there’s no release date at the moment. They’re still working on the project, but there’s not a firm deadline with any of it.

RIP is set to be available to Netflix subscription holders at some point following its release and, as of right now, the streamer has not provided any statement to back up the notion that production has stumbled in some regards. The Accountant star himself has also not spoken out on the film’s status. As of right now, the Oscar winner has been equally cagey about the details of his split from JLo. Despite all of that, should the report be true, fans can take comfort in the fact that the movie is still moving forward.

Amid Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship (and recent move to divorce), one constant has been that Matt Damon has had his friend’s back. The Bourne Identity star has also been friendly with Affleck’s estranged wife, though, as he and JLo had a run-in at the Toronto International Film Festival, where they promoted the film they co-produced with Affleck, Unstoppable. It’s even been said that Damon attempted to broker peace between the couple. All the while, it sounds like he and Affleck are keeping busy with work:

Ben and Matt are working on a few different projects, but their main focus has been on the Netflix crime thriller. Things just haven’t been progressing as quickly as they initially planned.

So, all in all, these comments suggest that progress is still being made, just not at a pace that’s likely preferred. The upcoming film is being produced under Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity, while Joe Carnahan is not only directing but penning the script as well. Additionally Sashe Calle, Teyana Taylor and Scott Adkins are part of the cast. This could be an exciting film and, hopefully, it moves along as necessary. Let’s also wish Affleck and JLo the best as they continue to navigate their divorce.

While you wait for more updates on RIP, do yourself a favor and check out one of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s more recent collaborations, Air. The sports biopic is currently available to stream with a Prime Video subscription .