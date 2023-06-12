Amidst Co-Parenting With Ben Affleck And JLo, Jennifer Garner Calls Parenting A 'Gift'

Parenting is a daunting task for anyone, but being a celebrity offers some unique challenges. This is especially true once famous couples have split up, and the public is able to watch and dissect how they parent after their relationship ends. Actress Jennifer Garner likely knows this all too well, as she shares three kids with her ex Ben Affleck. Amidst co-parenting with him and JLo, the Alias icon recently called parenting a “gift.” What a class act.

Ben Affleck and JLo broke the internet when it was revealed that they had reconnected, reigning in the era of Bennifer 2.0. They notably got married in Vegas , and have since been blending their families; in addition to Affleck and Garner’s two kids, JLo had twins with ex Marc Anthony. Garner recently spoke to Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where they bonded over having more “normal” lives as moms despite their celebrity. She shared her opinion, saying:

And all the mess of parenting. It’s a gift.

Sounds about right. Parents know that the experience can sometimes feel like a mess, no matter how well prepared one might be. While Jennifer Garner might be a famous actress, she’s in the muck of bringing up her three kids, and co-parenting with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez .

During their conversation Ralph brings up the fact that both actresses have stayed close to their ex in order to parent together. While Garner didn’t share any more about that experience, the public has watched as her and Bennifer’s families have blended over the last year and change. Case in point: a few weeks ago she brought her daughter and friends to Disneyland including JLo’s daughter Emme . And the five kids were taken into account during Bennifer’s quest for their forever home .

Seeing how this group of celebs have co-parenting and blended their families is pretty inspiring. Divorces are known for getting ugly, but Jennifer Garner has continued to support Ben Affleck over the years. And it looks like everyone really is happy, most importantly the kids.

While Jennifer Garner wasn’t at Ben Affleck and JLo’s wedding weekend extravaganza, it’s been heartwarming seeing them work out their new normal and blended family unit. Lopez and Garner seem to be on great terms, and even exchanged gifts during last year’s Holiday Season. And now that Bennifer has a new home that will fit all five of their kids, the wedding bliss can continue on.