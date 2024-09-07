'My Heart Is Broken': Nicole Kidman Left Film Festival Ahead Of A Win Due To Her Mother's Death, And She Shared An Emotional Statement
Janelle Ann Kidman has passed away.
Amid a big week professionally, Nicole Kidman has shared tragic personal news, her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman has died. The actress was at the Venice Film Festival with her project on the 2024 movie schedule, Babygirl, and she won an award for her performance in it. However, she didn’t accept it, and her director shared a statement on the actress’s behalf as she left after learning the news about her mom.
On September 7, Babygirl’s director Halina Reijn accepted Kidman’s award, and read a statement that explained why the actress left the festival early, People reported. The statement was written by the actress, and she explained that right after she flew into Venice, she found out about her mother’s passing. Continuing, her statement said:
Along with this statement, the Babygirl director said:
Adding to that, one of Kidman’s representatives confirmed the death of her mother to the outlet, explaining that her “family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time.”
We here at CinemaBlend send our condolences to Nicole Kidman during this difficult time.
More to come...
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.