'My Heart Is Broken': Nicole Kidman Left Film Festival Ahead Of A Win Due To Her Mother's Death, And She Shared An Emotional Statement

Amid a big week professionally, Nicole Kidman has shared tragic personal news, her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman has died. The actress was at the Venice Film Festival with her project on the 2024 movie schedule, Babygirl, and she won an award for her performance in it. However, she didn’t accept it, and her director shared a statement on the actress’s behalf as she left after learning the news about her mom.

On September 7, Babygirl’s director Halina Reijn accepted Kidman’s award, and read a statement that explained why the actress left the festival early, People reported. The statement was written by the actress, and she explained that right after she flew into Venice, she found out about her mother’s passing. Continuing, her statement said:

I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.

Along with this statement, the Babygirl director said:

We love you all, Nicole.

Adding to that, one of Kidman’s representatives confirmed the death of her mother to the outlet, explaining that her “family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time.”

We here at CinemaBlend send our condolences to Nicole Kidman during this difficult time.

