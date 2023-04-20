No Big Deal, Just Taylor Lautner Playing With Suds While Taking A Bath In Funny Pics

It’s been over a decade since the final Twilight movie came out, and all these years later Taylor Lautner seems to be cherishing the simple things in life. His film roles right now may be low-key, but this action star has been keeping himself busy as a happily married man to Mrs. Taylor Lautner (seriously, that's her legal name). To prove he is living his best life at the moment, Lautner posted some funny photos of himself having fun in the suds while taking a bath.

Taking a bath is one of the best self-care tactics, in my opinion. And Taylor Lautner seems to love a good bath too, as he proved he’s still got a little bit of Sharkboy in him by posting some funny photos of himself surrounded by a pool of bubbles. Take a look at these hilarious Instagram photos below:

As you can see, the Abduction star posted some selfies where he’s covered by suds and wearing nothing but a silver chain on his neck. The focal point however, is the Marge Simpson-esque ‘do creating an incredibly tall head of bubbles. The look on his face may be serious, but you can tell this actor was genuinely enjoying himself. He posted in his caption that he spent 45 minutes preparing this bath only to sweat five minutes after. Even a simple task like a bubble bath can make Lautner “hotter” than the average.

This former teen idol is no stranger when it comes to taking care of his body. After threats of almost being fired before New Moon to find an actor more “mature-looking” and buff, he made it his mission to get into shape for the role. Unfortunately, Lautner described this task of gaining 30 pounds as an “absolute nightmare.” The actor explained that he was obligated to consume 5,000 calories a day in order to gain muscle to play werewolf-morphing Jacob. Hopefully, he doesn't have to work out to this extent anymore, and it seems like this bath-related self-care routine is would also help alleviate the day-to-day stress.

Other than seeing Taylor Lautner in bubbly goodness, I’m sure women today who grew up watching Twilight immediately thought of this actor when they heard a Twilight TV series is in the works . The Valentine’s Day star did mention that he wouldn’t say “no” to playing Jacob Black again , but would prefer to do a healthier regimen than what the role originally required. Can’t say I blame him on that front as Lautner has proven he’s currently in great shape without having to go to the extremes that he used to. However, I highly doubt we’ll be seeing this actor pining for Bella again as I’m sure new talent will fill in those iconic roles. Although, maybe he'll pop up via a little cameo appearance in a different role?

Seeing Taylor Lautner treating himself to a fun bubble bath can make anyone want to head for the tub. Maybe this can be the start of a new social media trend of different bubbly hairstyles.