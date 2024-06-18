Of Course, Jason Momoa Showed Up To Austin Butler’s Bikeriders Premiere With His Daughter On A Motorcycle. See The Sweet Pics

Jason Moma knows how to make an entrance! On Monday night, the Aquaman actor and his daughter Lola Iolani Momoa made a dramatic and stylish entrance at the red carpet premiere of his buddy Austin Butler’s 2024 movie release , Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders . Let's take a look at the sweet pics.

(Image credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Focus Features, Getty Images)

The Slumberland actor is well known for his love of motorcycles and his free-spirited personality, which was on full display on Monday at The Bikeriders red carpet premiere. Wearing a rugged striped shirt and a vest adorned with patches, he epitomized the biker aesthetic. Lola, sporting a skull-and-crossbones t-shirt and a cool leather jacket, mirrored her father's style, making them the perfect biker duo. The father-daughter duo took a moment to be photographed leaning against their bike on the red carpet.

Momoa's appearance was more than just a fashion statement; it was a show of support for his friends Tom Hardy and, of course, Butler, who make up the cast of the highly anticipated upcoming biker flick. The Bikeriders, a movie that delves into the life of a 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club, and based on the new trailer , is set to offer a thrilling look into the world of motorcycle gangs. Momoa's enthusiastic presence at the premiere only added to the buzz surrounding the film's release. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Momoa expressed his excitement:

WOW so exciting to see my friends in this movie. It was wonderful please go check it out this Friday Love u lola bear and all my friends for coming. Mahalo for inviting us, Focus Features. Very thankful aloha j.

The actor's post shocased images of the Game of Thrones alum and his prodigy, looking the part as if they're trying to fit into a bike gang. The father-daughter pair smiled for the cameras as they posed on the red carpet with Austin. In the image below, Jason is seen alongside Butler and Lola, all smiles as they pose for the cameras. The camaraderie and genuine affection between them is palpable.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)Getty Images)

The Frontier actor shares Lola and his 15-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf, with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet. The couple first got together in 2005 and married in 2017 . In January 2022, they announced their intention to divorce in a heartfelt message on social media and finalized their separation shortly after .

Although they are no longer together, Jason and Bonet maintain a strong family bond. After their split, Momoa showed his support for his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz by attending the premiere of The Batman with her partner, now-fiancé Channing Tatum. He expressed his pride for Kravitz's portrayal of Catwoman with heartfelt admiration. So it’s pretty evident the lovable The Red Road star knows how to support and show love to his children and stepchildren.

(Image credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Focus Features, Getty Images)

As The Bikeriders prepares for its June 21 release, Jason and his daughter's grand entrance has set the stage for an exciting cinematic experience. Their motorcycle arrival at the premiere was a highlight that perfectly captured the film's spirit. It promises to be a thrilling watch, and it's tempting to consider getting a motorcycle myself. However, I’m probably more suited for a bicycle.