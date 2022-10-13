After Florence Pugh Freed The Nipple, Olivia Wilde Supported The Movement On New Magazine Cover
The Don't Worry Darling stars both support #FreeTheNipple.
A few months ago, Florence Pugh rocked a bright pink sheer Valentino dress in an act to free the nipple. The look went viral and the conversation around the free nipple movement came back into the zeitgeist. Now, Olivia Wilde is also speaking up in support of the movement, after she appeared on the cover of Elle wearing a top that covers half her chest.
This all comes after the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, which was a film that stars Florence Pugh that Oliva Wilde directed. Even though the stories of alleged issues behind-the-scenes took over the internet (none of it has been confirmed), they are both clearly in support of women wearing whatever they want. As you can see from Wilde’s post, she is all for freeing the nipple:
Wilde has been an advocate for women’s rights and expression for a long time. Back in 2021, she spoke to Vogue about this exact topic. The journalist brought up a viral breastfeeding photo that the actor/filmmaker had posted and asked if Wilde supported the #FreetheNipple movement. The actress responded saying,
Wilde is a mother of two and has posted about breastfeeding. As she said, she is trying to break the stigma around freeing the nipple. As mentioned, she posted a photo on her Instagram back in 2016 of her breastfeeding her child and added the caption #neverunderestimatethepowerofawoman.
Both actresses have been loud and proud about their support of women’s rights, especially when it comes to what they are allowed to wear. However, there are also lots of critics who have spoken out against these fashion statements. Florence Pugh has said that there are people who were “aggravated” by her fashion choices. The Little Women actress also said it was “alarming” how mad people got over her outfit.
Since then, Jessica Chastain defended Pugh’s dress, and lots of other celebrities have spoken out in support and rocked the sheer look. The Midsommar actress has since worn another sheer pink look, and she wore a nude see-through dress at Paris Fashion Week.
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde's movie Don’t Worry Darling is one of the most-talked about films on the 2022 movie schedule, and Pugh has another movie coming out later this year. I’m sure we’ll be seeing more amazing fashion statements from both women in the near future.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
