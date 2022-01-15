How Brian Austin Green Reportedly Feels About Megan Fox's Engagement To Machine Gun Kelly

It seems like many moons ago, but there was a time when Megan Fox was an it-couple with Beverly Hills, 90210’s Brian Austin Green. The pair shared a 15-year love story that led to marriage, parenting three children together and their eventual separation in late 2019. As it was announced earlier this week that Megan Fox is planning to tie the knot with Machine Gun Kelly, we’re hearing Green’s alleged perspective on the engagement.

Brian Austin Green is reportedly “happy” for his ex wife following the news that his ex and her new love are planning to get married after almost two years of dating. Green’s main focus is making sure they are “both on the same page.” per People . As long as they can continue to work together as co-parents, the actor is apparently all “good” with Fox’s engagement.

Following the couple’s split, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly crossed paths on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in early 2020 and became fast friends before igniting a powerful flame between one another. The same year, Fox's former husband actually got struck by cupid’s arrow as well when he met Dancing with the Stars’ pro Sharna Burgess. The two celebrated one year together in October just as he finalized his divorce with Fox. Check out his sweet post at the time of their anniversary:

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have three children together, nine-year-old Noah Shannon, 7-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 5-year-old Journey River. People's source also added that the pair are “strictly co-parents” at this time and thaat Green is “super into” Sharna Burgess. So there’s no drama between the couple as they both move on from their marriage and divorce and on to new romances.

Brian Austin Green additionally has a 19-year-old son Kassius from a prior relationship, and while former lover will soon become stepmother to Machine Gun Kelly’s only child, his 12-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker. As the Transformers alum reaches a new milestone in her life, it’s great to hear her ex and father to her three children is supporting her and Machine Gun Kelly as they get ready to get married.

After over a year and a half as a couple, Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox under a tree where they previously sat in July 2020 and “asked for magic,” according to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress. Fox shared this video Wednesday to announce their engagement:

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green met in 2004 when Fox was 18 and Green was 31. After a 15-year relationship, the engagement marks a new chapter for the both of them. Between Fox and MGK and Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, there seems to be a lot of happiness floating about. They're proof that is possible after divorce, folks!