I Watched The Freakier Friday Trailer, And There's One Thing About Jamie Lee Curtis That I Just Can't Move Past

This is going to bother me the whole movie, isn't it?

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan screaming in Freakier Friday
I love the original Freaky Friday. It’s one of those movies that came out at the exact right moment in my childhood for it to become a favorite that I’d just watch over and over with my sister and family. So, I’ve been absolutely hyped for the Freakier Friday release date to arrive since it was announced they were filming last summer. But now that the first Freakier Friday trailer is here, I have to share one gripe that totally took me out of the whole first look.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills

Why Is Jamie Lee Curtis Just Wearing Her Wig From The Halloween Movies?

In the trailer, Jamie Lee Curtis looks like she’s wearing the same gray-haired wig from the Halloween trilogy she starred in between 2018 and 2022. In the first scene shown from Freakier Friday, she’s even wearing a blue collared shirt like Laurie Strode would in those horror movies.

Even though a first look at her Freakier Friday hair came out in October, it still caught me off guard because Laurie Strode is such an iconic Curtis role, and doesn’t look anything like her Freaky Friday role. I felt like Michael Myers was about to strike the whole trailer even as Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO” played in the background, and tons of funny jokes were delivered. Check it out:

See what I mean? I know it’s perhaps a small detail, but I would have thought Jamie Lee Curtis and the team around her would think that her real-life pixie cut that she typically rocks would be way more on brand for her character than this long-haired look. I mean, it’s even the same hair cut.

Jamie Lee Curtis is horrified because she has swapped bodies with her daughter, played by Lindsay Lohan, in Freaky Friday

My Annoyance Aside, The Freakier Friday Plotline Actually Sounds Pretty Fun

If I understand correctly from the trailer, this time around the main characters Tess and Anna swap bodies with Anna’s daughter and her soon-to-be-step-daughter. So Curtis and Lohan will virtually be playing 18-year-olds and soon-to-be sisters in the movie. Now that it’s been revealed, I think it will be fun to see the two actors interact more this time around rather than be in opposite plotlines, and get to play teenagers who are trying to act adult and live the lives of their mother and grandmother.

Curtis already seems to be having an absolute blast in this like she did in the first movie, and now rather than Lohan playing the proper one, she’ll get to go a little wild, too. Just the fact that this sequel is happening, and a ton of OGs are part of the cast too, like Chad Michael Murray, is going to bring me a lot of joy. Plus, it feels really rare for a mid-budget comedy like this to go to theaters rather than Disney+.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

