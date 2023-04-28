‘Oppenheimer’ Exclusive CinemaCon Footage Makes Us Think This Is Christopher Nolan’s Masterpiece

Christopher Nolan and Universal Pictures brought a 5-minute exclusive featurette of "Oppenheimer" to CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and this movie looks like it's going to be Nolan's true masterpiece.

Watch CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell break down what he saw, and if the new footage changed his mind about which feature he'll be seeing first on July 21: Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer."

Based on the true story, "Oppenheimer" follows physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer as he works with a team of scientists during the Manhattan Project, leading to the development of the atomic bomb. "Oppenheimer" stars Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.