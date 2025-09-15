‘I’m So Grateful’: Orlando Bloom Breaks Silence On Katy Perry Breakup

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry made headlines earlier this year when it was reported that they’d called off their engagement, effectively ending their nearly 10-year relationship. In time, representatives for the two stars confirmed their split and asked that the couple (who share a daughter) be allowed their privacy. Since then, the rumor mill has been churning over how the pair are supposedly doing as they take their next steps. Bloom has been mum on the matter, but he’s now speaking about his split from his longtime partner.

The 48-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean alum rarely speaks about his personal life, let alone his romantic relationships. Orlando Bloom seemingly alluded to the split a few months ago when he shared a motivational post, inspiring his social media followers to view each day as a “new beginning.” When Bloom appeared on The Today Show, host Craig Melvin referenced his breakup with his 40-year-old ex and asked the actor how he was doing. Bloom (whose interview can be seen on YouTube) responded in an upbeat way:

I’m great, man. I’m so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field, like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it, and we’re gonna be great. Nothing but love.

Those sentiments align with some of the reports that have come out since news of the Bloom/Perry first surfaced. Sources said that the pair were “still very much in touch” and were still focused on co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter, Daisy. What Bloom’s recent comments seem to indicate is that he’s proud of his child and that he’s optimistic about what the future holds.

Why exactly Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up is unknown to the general public. One insider alleged that Daisy heavily factored into the pair’s decision to separate, as they supposedly didn’t want their daughter to “grow up feeling the tension and animosity.” What Bloom and Perry purportedly want is “to protect her from anything adverse” and “keep a friendly relationship so each can be around her separately or together.”

At the same time, there have also been reports about Bloom and Perry’s love lives. In July, dating rumors began swirling around Perry and Justin Trudeau (the former Prime Minister of Canada) after they were spotted on what appeared to be a date night. Per an update that dropped in mid-August, though, things between Trudeau and Perry allegedly cooled off. Meanwhile, Bloom has been linked to the likes of Sydney Sweeney and Jessica Alba, though the star hasn’t confirmed nor denied he’s in a new relationship as of this writing.

Of course, Orlando Bloom also continues to work and, while at Today, he was promoting his latest 2025 movie release, The Cut. Earlier this year, Bloom also marked the release of Deep Cover (which is streamable with a Prime Video subscription). Bloom also recently didn’t shoot down the notion of returning for a sixth Pirates movie when asked about the possibility. While he remains booked and busy, though, it seems Bloom is greatly concerned with raising his daughter in the aftermath of his split from Katy Perry.