So Many Past And Future Glindas Showed Up For A Wicked Event This Week (And Honestly I Expected More Pink)
It's good to see them, isn't it?
Movie musicals are a tried and true genre in the film world, with a number of them winning the Best Picture award. The next highly anticipated movie musical is Jon M. Chu's Wicked, which will hit theaters in November. As it gets closer, so many past and future Glindas showed up for a Wicked event this week. And honestly I expected more pink.
What we know about Wicked varies depending on how big of a fan of the Broadway musical you are. The upcoming movie is expected to adapt the first act of the stage musical, and some experts in that area recently got to see an early screening. Namely a group of Elphaba and Glinda alums from Broadway's Wicked, including OG Glinda Kristin Chenoweth. Check out the image below, just don't expect a group full of pink looks.
What is this feeling? It's love, of course. This image is basically a Broadway super fan's version of The Avengers, with some of the most iconic leading ladies of Wicked assembled to celebrate the upcoming movie. There are some fan favorite Broadway performers in this group, including Katie Rose Clarke and Brittney Johnson. The latter made history as the first Black actress to play Glinda full time on Broadway. And they're joined by the likes of composer Stephen Schwartz and director Jon M. Chu. Now if only they all sang together.
Erivo and Grande were clearly touched by this meet-up, and shared their excitement over on social media. Grande's Instagram post spoke about the emotions of screening the Wicked movie for that group, offering:
Wicked's trailer showed just how colorful and magical Jon M. Chu's world is, including massive practical sets. It feels right that so many actresses who led the show on Broadway were able to see an early screen, and be honored for their contributions to the story. Erivo also posted on Instagram, with the caption reading:
Clearly there are very strong emotions tied to Wicked, ones that will likely include audiences who see the musical once it arrives in theaters. Luckily the wait is nearly over, and we'll get to return to Oz to see what happened between Elphaba and Glinda before Dorothy dropped in.
Wicked will hit theaters on November 27, 2024. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
