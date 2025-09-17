Anaconda Trailer Shows Off Paul Rudd And Jack Black's Comedic Energy, But There's One Other Star I Want To See More Of

I wasn’t sure how to feel a few years ago when it was confirmed that another Anaconda movie was in the works. While I was delighted when it was revealed that Jack Black and Paul Rudd would lead the reboot, I was also a bit confused. I’ve since been waiting to see a trailer and, now, it’s finally arrived. Needless to say, both Rudd and Black seem to be at the top of their comedic game based on this footage. To be honest, though, I’m actually really eager to see more of one of their castmates.

The First Trailer For Anaconda Teases Big Laughs And Over-The-Top Kills

Anaconda, which is directed and co-written by Tom Gormican, centers on two friends – Doug (Jack) and Ronald (Rudd) – who are longtime fans of the original 1997 flick. Upon hitting midlife, the two finally decide to pursue their dream of making their own killer snake movie. As the trailer above reveals, the two pals don’t have the budget they desire, but they travel to the rainforest with some friends to shoot the film anyway. The production is precarious enough on its own, but it gets deadly when a massive snake enters the picture.

What this trailer teases is an incredibly meta movie that will seemingly pay homage to the snake-centered horror franchise while also carving out its own comedically bloody path. I really appreciate the slapstick elements that appear to be at play, and such material definitely lends itself to the humorously absurd plot Gormican’s film has.

As for the cast, the movie’s two leads won’t be alone, as there are some solid supporting players in the mix. There is one particular star, though, that I really have to take a moment to single out.

Let’s Talk About One Of The Supporting Actors In Anaconda

As great as Paul Rudd and Jack Black appear to be in the trailer, there’s a supporting actor that deserves attention. I’m talking about the great Steve Zahn, who’s long been putting in solid work across various genres within film and TV. That Thing You Do!, Happy, Texas, Dallas Buyers Club and War for the Planet of the Apes are just a few of best credits. I’d argue that Zahn has a tendency to steal the movies and TV shows he’s in and, based on this Anaconda trailer, I wouldn’t be surprised if he also runs away with the horror comedy.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

In this killer snake romp, Zahn plays Kenny, a friend of Doug and Ronald’s who helps them make their movie. Kenny appears sporadically in the trailer, but they definitely provide a solid sense of his personality. Kenny seems to be a bit awkward (as many of Zahn’s characters are) and a bit overoptimistic, with the latter evidenced by his reaction to that meager budget. Zahn’s characters can also be quite squirrely, so I’m not surprised at all that Kenny would come up with the idea to use Doug as bait after believing him to be dead.

I have to mention, of course, that the movie also features tried-and-true stars like Thandiwe Newton, Selton Mello, Ione Skye and Daniela Melchior. All in all, what Tom Gormican and Sony have seemingly put together is a satirical horror film that gives off slight 21 Jump Street vibes. I’m eager to see Jack Black and Paul Rudd in action, but I’m also hopeful that Steve Zahn’s comedic chops are fully utilized as well.

Anaconda opens in theaters on December 25 amid the 2025 movie schedule. While waiting for the upcoming horror movie’s release, grab a Netflix subscription and stream the 1997 film of the same name.