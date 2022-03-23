Pedro Pascal Has Three Perfect Words To Describe His New Movie With Nic Cage, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Pedro Pascal has been on quite the film and TV roll over the last several years, from antagonizing Gal Gadot’s Diana of Themyscira as Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, to traveling around the Star Wars universe as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Next up, we’ll be seeing Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which sees him acting opposite Nicolas Cage, who’s playing… well, Nicolas Cage! This movie is about a month away from playing in theaters, and Pascal has three perfect words to describe it.

While attending SXSW earlier this month, where The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent premiered, Pedro Pascal stopped by IMDB’s Burnin Questions to talk about the movie. When asked to sum up this feature in three words, the actor responded:

Really fucking funny.

Well that cuts to the chase nicely, doesn’t it? Even if you’re not a diehard Nicolas Cage fan, Pedro Pascal at least promises that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be worth checking out if you’re in the market for a comedy. It was among the many topics that Pascal discussed while hanging out with the IMDB folks, but describing the movie as “really fucking funny” is arguably the biggest selling point from the conversation. For those who need a little extra incentive, watch the latest trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent below.

Pedro Pascal stars in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent as Javi, a wealthy Nicolas Cage superfan who offers the actor $1 million to attend his birthday party. The invitation couldn’t come at a better time, as this fictional version of Cage has fallen on hard times and desperately needs the money. As seen in the trailer, Cage and Javi hit it off, but then the former learns that not only is the latter a notorious drug lord, but has roped the actor’s ex-wife and daughter into this craziness. This version of Nicolas Cage (who the real deal had to be convinced to play) will need to work with the CIA and embody some of his most famous characters to bring Javi down.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also stars Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Neil Patrick Harris, Sharon Horgan, Lily Sheen and Jacob Scipio, among others. Director Tom Gormican, who also co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten, recommends that people watch Adaptation, Raising Arizona and Face/Off before seeing this latest Nicolas Cage flick. While we’re still a few weeks away from a lot critics reviewing The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the critical reception that came out of SXSW has been overwhelmingly positive, with the movie ranking at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes based off 21 reviews.

You can watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in theaters starting April 22. Look through the selection of 2022 movie releases to figure out what other cinematic entertainment catches your eye for later in the year. Nicolas Cage fans can look forward to the actor starring in The Old Way, Butcher’s Crossing and Renfield (the latter of which sees him playing Dracula), and in addition to his continued run on The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal is playing Joel Miller in HBO’s The Last of Us series.