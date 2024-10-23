Pedro Pascal Opens Up About How He Handles Fan Expectations While Making Projects Like The Last Of Us, Fantastic Four And Gladiator II

I think one thing pretty much everyone can agree on is the shared love for the internet’s daddy, Pedro Pascal. Even before his breakout role in Game of Thrones, the man has been a part of the industry, so it was only a matter of time for him to hit something big and receive all the love. Since his role on the Max hit show he’s had plenty of roles in shows and movies that make fans swoon for him on screen and off. In true Pascal fashion, his response will only solidify the fans' love for this man.

The Wild Robot star has various projects coming up on both the 2025 TV schedule and our 2025 movies schedule. With Gladiator 2 less than a month away, Pascal and co-star Paul Mescal geared up for a conversation with EW about the Roman sequel. When asked about how he stays true to his work and professional decisions with so many devoted fans from various franchises, including the reactions about this coming Gladiator movie’s footage, he said that he has to center his choices around the world or story that is loved, he shared:

That would be a real disservice to the thing that is loved. So I think that that's the thing you really want to avoid.

He really is a man of the people. The Narcos alum doesn’t let the popularity, fandoms, or anything else get in the way of staying true to the role he was cast in. It’s probably why his fan bases and people in general are drawn to him. The 49-year-old went on to further his belief in how he stays so grounded amongst all of the adoration. Pascal sees the opportunities as rides to join in on and he’s there to add to the fun of it all, saying:

You don't remove yourself from it. You just jump on the ride, and the rest really isn't up to you. It's all meant to service the thing that is loved initially, and that's the intention that everyone has going into it. So it really is just getting on the ride and putting all the love you can into it.

Pedro Pascal’s fans of course adore him, but the Mandalorian star has bonded with plenty of his co-stars, and a cute Fantastic Four interaction from Comic Con this past summer continues to solidify the love. I'm looking forward to more moments like this in the future!

MCU And The Last of Us fans better brace themselves because The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the post apocalyptic protagonist of our dreams, Joel are coming next year. We all know Pascal will be enjoying the ride and appreciating the love from his fans.