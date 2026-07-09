Karen Gillan Has A 7-Word Message For Fans From The Set Of Shrinking

Season 3 of Shrinking wrapped earlier on the 2026 TV schedule, and now, the cast and crew are hard at work on Season 4. Apple TV renewed the comedy in January, and the upcoming season is confirmed to include a new story with the same cast and some fresh faces as well. Karen Gillan is among the new cast members, and she shared a seven-word message for fans from the set.

It was announced in May that Gillan would be joining the cast of Shrinking in a recurring role. At the time, her character was being kept under wraps, and it’s still unclear who she is playing. There have been some guesses, such as a therapist, a patient, or yet another love interest for Jason Segel’s Jimmy. However, nothing is confirmed. Speaking of Segel, though, it seems that the Doctor Who actress shares scenes with him, as she posted an image and sweet message from the set on her Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Karen Gillan)

Well, knowing that Gillan is having a blast and sitting next to Segel makes me very excited to see what they're creating. While I hate not knowing who she's playing, this update is lovely and only heightens my anticipation for Season 4.

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Now, speaking about what we actually know about the upcoming episodes, it's been confirmed that there will be a time jump. We also know the entire regular cast will be back. So, I'm looking forward to seeing where we pick up, how the dynamics have changed between the characters, and how Gillan's character will shake things up.

Since Shrinking’s third season wrapped up the storylines pretty nicely, I’ve been a bit confused about where the show will go from here. However, considering the quality of the first three seasons and the top-tier talent they enlist on this show year-after-year, I'm sure the writers have cooked