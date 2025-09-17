Watch Reese Witherspoon's Spot-On Impression Of Nicole Kidman And Try Not To Laugh

Reese Witherspoon is a woman of many talents, to say the least. She’s obviously a skilled actor (with an Oscar, to boot), and she's become a prolific super producer. However, what I didn’t know is that she possessed the abilities of an impressionist. Well, to be more specific, Witherspoon has the ability to mimic at least one of her celebrity friends and co-stars, Nicole Kidman. Witherspoon recently showed off her impersonation of Kidman during an interview, and I dare you not to chuckle while checking out the video.

The Hello Sunshine co-founder has been promoting The Morning Show Season 4 as of late and recently stopped by the Las Culturistas Podcast amid the press tour. During the conversation, co-host Matt Rogers asked Witherspoon what it’s like when she has conversations with Nicole Kidman. From there, Witherspoon broke out into her impression, which had Rogers and co-host Bowen Yang in stitches. Check out the moment in the video Rogers shared to Instagram:

Honestly, the thought of someone watching the clip above and not laughing at all just seems impossible to me. First off, Reese Witherspoon’s impression is so perfect, it actually hurts. She easily channels Nicole Kidman’s distinct candor, which is marked by her Australian accent. I’m not even joking when I say that if I’d only heard the impression portion of this clip, I’d swear I was actually hearing Kidman herself. Bravo to Witherspoon for effectively channeling her fellow actress.

What this humorous moment seems to speak to is the close bond that the two Big Little Lies stars have cultivated up to this point. Friends who spend a considerable amount of time together typically come to understand each other’s personality ticks and idiosyncrasies. The same goes for family members as well. For me, personally, I’ve reached the point where I can effectively mimic some of my best friends and relatives.

As far as celebrities go, there are more than a few who have the ability to impersonate other people. SNL star Chloe Fineman, for example, does an incredible Drew Barrymore impression, and the talk show host herself even approves of it. Jamie Foxx also does a spot-on impersonation of Donald Trump. I’ve personally been surprised by some impressions, including Ayo Edebiri’s ability to mimic the Dune theme song (which is too perfect).

I wager that Reese Witherspoon replicates Nicole Kidman’s voice so well because they’ve spent so much time together over the years. Now, it seems the two will be on a set again together at some point in the future. The long-discussed Big Little Lies Season 3 is now reportedly in development, and cast member Shailene Woodley is already hyping it. It’s still early days for the production, as the writers are only being assembled. However, it seems fans can look forward to seeing the Monterey Five again.

Before all of that, though, Witherspoon’s fans may want to check out the new season of The Morning Show (which is streamable with an Apple TV+ subscription). Those who love dramatic and emotional storytelling will surely get something out of it. However, if you ever need to take a break from the heaviness and get a quick laugh, I’d recommend popping on the clip of Witherspoon impersonating Kidman. (Also, I wonder if I’m the only one who’s now wondering if Witherspoon can impersonate Morning co-star Jennifer Aniston, too.)

The Morning Show’s Season 4 premiere is now streaming, with episodes hitting Apple TV+ on Wednesdays. Also, anyone who wants to check out Big Little Lies can stream its two seasons using an HBO Max subscription.