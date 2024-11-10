Prince Charming: What We Know About The New Disney Movie

If you’ve heard about that Prince Charming movie and wondered whether the upcoming Disney movie is worthy of your attention, this is the guide for you.

I’m sure there are plenty of things we all think of first when a beautiful Disney princess comes to mind. Maybe it's how badass Mulan is, and how she saved literally all of China. Or we think of how hardworking Tiana is and how she’s probably one of the best Disney princesses ever. Or maybe how Cinderella somehow made it through living with two annoying step-sisters and found her happily ever after. Either way, there’s so much to love.

Now how often do princes come up during those thoughts? Not much, right? Well Disney is apparently aiming to change that with this new release.

The upcoming Prince Charming movie is an interesting one. While not a new character, at least this stems from an original idea. It’s not a reboot or a sequel, just a movie about the dashing and charismatic Prince Charming—but what is this film going to be about? And who is going to star as the titular character? Here is what we know so far.

At the time of this writing in November 2024, no set release date has been unveiled for Prince Charming, which isn’t that surprising. The film was only announced not that long ago, and we still don’t have a fully fleshed-out cast that's been announced.

Either way, there are plenty of other Disney movies that are set to come out over the next couple of years or so – heck, even in the next month, with the upcoming Moana 2 . Then, over the next few years, we have the live-action Snow White , the next Toy Story film , a follow-up to Zootopia , and many, many others.

A Prince Charming movie may not seem like the biggest audience draw when compared to those but it should be a breath of fresh air to have a move that isn't continuing, remaking or live-actioning a previously existing tale.

The Prince Charming Cast

Only one Hollywood star is set for Prince Charming at this point. And that, my friends, is Chris Hemsworth, according to Deadline , which reported that Hemsworth is in talks to play the lead role.



Despite not exactly skewing super-young these days, it's honestly not that shocking. For years, Hemsworth has been hailed as one of the most attractive Hollywood stars, so it makes sense that Disney would have him as a go-to choice for leading a movie about a prince whose name is literally Charming.

Aside from his good looks, Hemsworth has worked with Disney for decades now – more specifically, with Marvel, where he played Thor for several years and movies. We don’t know for sure if he’ll be playing Thor again since Thor 5 has not been confirmed yet, but it wouldn’t be that surprising with the Thor: Ragnarok post-credit scene .

Hemsworth has also done plenty of film work elsewhere. More recently, he served as one of the stars of Furiousa: A Mad Max Saga, and had a voice role in Transformers One. He’s also appeared in several genre-leaning movies such as Spiderhead, the Extraction films (the third Extraction movie just got an exciting update ), Vacation, Red Dawn, The Cabin in the Woods, and many more.

Honestly, I feel like a lot of the original Avengers have all gone on to do some pretty fun movies – and I think this will be a great one for Hemsworth to take part in, since rom-coms are among his least utilized project types.

What Is The Prince Charming Movie About?

Right now, we don’t really know what this new film will be about. Nothing has been said about the premise. However, the Deadline article noted that their insiders mentioned Prince Charming would not directly link to Cinderella.

In terms of the Disney universe. Prince Charming is really only mentioned once, as the main love interest of the 1955 film Cinderella. And we don’t really see him that much aside from him dancing at the ball with Cinderella. We do know a bit of character and personality in the direct-to-video film Cinderella III: A Twist in Time – and many fans like this version of Charming.

However, we know next to nothing about this man most of the time, and if this film isn’t going to be specifically linked to Cinderella, it makes me wonder what it’s going to be like. Will it be a fresh new story? Will this take place before Cinderella? I’m eager to see.

Paul King Will Be Directing It

Deadline also confirmed that Paul King will direct Prince Charming. Those who know understand this is a big deal. For those who don’t, let me explain.

Paul King is becoming one of the most well-known directors when it comes to movies that cater to the whole family, with plenty of heart and humour for all to go around. The most obvious movie he directed was the 2023 hit Wonka, which hit big at the box office and became a smashing success.

The others that I could link to are the Paddington films, both one and two, which have been extremely received. The director also worked on the story of the upcoming Paddington in Peru , which I’m sure will also break our hearts and make us smile.

For him to be the director is a great pick – and it makes me even more excited.

Paul King, As Well As Simon Farnaby And Jon Croker, Are Writing

Deadline also confirmed that King, as well as Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker, will be working on the script for the story. This is another major deal, as all three of these people have worked together on King’s previous films. King and Farnaby wrote the screenplay for Wonka, as well as Paddington 2. Kroker also worked on Paddington 2.

The Film Will Come From Disney

The last thing to point out is that the film will come from Disney, which I know seems like a “no duh” point, but there’s a reason why: Prince Charming isn’t exclusive as a Disney brand name. Like many of the studio's fairy tale leads, Prince Charming is an actual fairytale character that has been used in many other stories and iterations of Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, and more that go back far beyond what copyright laws will protect.

But since this film will come from Disney, we will most likely be seeing the Prince Charming persona we know so well.

What are you excited about when it comes to this new movie? I’m eager to see what it’s about – and if I don’t see Hemsworth throw himself out of a window like Prince Charming did in the third Cinderella movie, I think I might die.