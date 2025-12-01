Quentin Tarantino Explains Why And How He Brought Unused Kill Bill Scenes To Life With Uma Thurman, And Wow
A lost piece of Kill Bill just debuted ahead of The Whole Bloody Affair.
While Quentin Tarantino is still working on what he continues to promise will be his last movie, fans will still have a reason to go to the theaters soon for what will likely be a new experience for many. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, a combination of Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2, is getting a wide release in December, and it will also include a previously unseen chapter, thanks to Fortnite.
Fortnite has become the new mecca of all things pop culture, as it has combined nearly every media franchise under the sun. Even Disneyland recently came to Fortnite. The new season also includes The Bride and other elements from Kill Bill, and in November, it hosted the premiere of The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge, a piece of the story that was never filmed. Tarantino recently told THR how the whole thing started, saying…
Quentin Tarantino admitted that he expected Fortnite would only really want to get the rights to put some of his characters in the game, but they wanted more than that: a short film that could be a way to draw people to the game. It's similar to the way Fortnite recently added animated shorts of The Simpsons when Springfield became a playable map in the game.
Tarantino went back to the original Kill Bill script and found a sequence that he’s never filmed, in which Yuki, the sister of Gogo Yubari, one of the bodyguards of Lucy Liu’s O-Ren Ishii, hunts down Uma Thurman’s The Bride in order to get revenge. Tarantino explained why the scene was never filmed, saying…
He sent the scene to the people behind Fortnite, and they apparently loved it. They proceeded to animate it, putting the sequence clearly in the world of the game. Uma Thurman returned to voice The Bride, as well as provide motion capture for the physical performance. Tarantino voices an unseen Bill, taking over for the late David Carradine.
The Lost Chapter is pretty wild. It’s a lot of fun, and while it’s tonally more than a little strange, considering all the ancillary characters are from the world of Fortnite, leading to strange interactions like The Bride screaming at a sentient bipedal banana, it’s still a piece of Kill Bill that Tarantino says he’s glad finally exists. He added…
Fans who weren't able to see Yuki’s Revenge in Fortnite will still have their chance, as it will be included when Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, the single film that Quentin Tarantino wanted Kill Bill to be, arrives in select theaters on December 5.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.