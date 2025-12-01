Quentin Tarantino Explains Why And How He Brought Unused Kill Bill Scenes To Life With Uma Thurman, And Wow

While Quentin Tarantino is still working on what he continues to promise will be his last movie, fans will still have a reason to go to the theaters soon for what will likely be a new experience for many. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, a combination of Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2, is getting a wide release in December, and it will also include a previously unseen chapter, thanks to Fortnite.

Fortnite has become the new mecca of all things pop culture, as it has combined nearly every media franchise under the sun. Even Disneyland recently came to Fortnite. The new season also includes The Bride and other elements from Kill Bill, and in November, it hosted the premiere of The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge, a piece of the story that was never filmed. Tarantino recently told THR how the whole thing started, saying…

They very innocently asked me, ‘Do you have something that’s, like, eight to 12 minutes long that could be good for our purposes?’ Now they didn’t say, ‘Can you make sure that your iconic characters are wrapped up inside of that?’ But that was implied.

Quentin Tarantino admitted that he expected Fortnite would only really want to get the rights to put some of his characters in the game, but they wanted more than that: a short film that could be a way to draw people to the game. It's similar to the way Fortnite recently added animated shorts of The Simpsons when Springfield became a playable map in the game.

Tarantino went back to the original Kill Bill script and found a sequence that he’s never filmed, in which Yuki, the sister of Gogo Yubari, one of the bodyguards of Lucy Liu’s O-Ren Ishii, hunts down Uma Thurman’s The Bride in order to get revenge. Tarantino explained why the scene was never filmed, saying…

We couldn’t do it, it was just too crazy, it was just too much action.

He sent the scene to the people behind Fortnite, and they apparently loved it. They proceeded to animate it, putting the sequence clearly in the world of the game. Uma Thurman returned to voice The Bride, as well as provide motion capture for the physical performance. Tarantino voices an unseen Bill, taking over for the late David Carradine.

The Lost Chapter is pretty wild. It’s a lot of fun, and while it’s tonally more than a little strange, considering all the ancillary characters are from the world of Fortnite, leading to strange interactions like The Bride screaming at a sentient bipedal banana, it’s still a piece of Kill Bill that Tarantino says he’s glad finally exists. He added…

I think it’s a really good way to launch the new season. This is a lost chapter that I always wanted to see the light of day.

Fans who weren't able to see Yuki’s Revenge in Fortnite will still have their chance, as it will be included when Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, the single film that Quentin Tarantino wanted Kill Bill to be, arrives in select theaters on December 5.