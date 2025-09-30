I'm So Obsessed With Ana De Armas Assembling A Gun In 14 Seconds In Ballerina, And This BTS Footage Confirms The Stunt Was Done Practically
That's impressive!
As talk continues about whether or not John Wick: Chapter 5 will happen (for the sake of Keanu Reeves’ body, maybe it shouldn’t), let’s not forget about the heroine who debuted in the franchise earlier this year. Ana de Armas starred in the 2025 movie release Ballerina as Eve Macarro, who went on her own mission of revenge, just like Mr. Wick. I enjoyed watching Ballerina, including that moment where de Armas assembled a gun in 14 seconds, and am now even more impressed to see the stunt was indeed done practically.
In a video making the rounds that was originally shared by @cinema.encyclopedia, we see Ana de Armas successfully putting together a gun opposite one of the stunt team’s members. It was important for her to do it as quickly as possible for one of Ballerina’s key scenes, and just look at the joy on her face when she made it happen.
A post shared by Cinema Encyclopedia (@cinema.encyclopedia)
A photo posted by on
For safety’s sake, I hope the components of that gun were inspected several times over, as I’ll admit I got concerned when Ana de Armas pointed it right at the person opposite her. That aside, I can only imagine how much training it took for the actress to learn how to do this in a quarter of a minute. For Eve Macarro, doing so was a matter of life or death, as she needed to assemble that gun to kill a former Ruska Roma member and complete her assassin training, as you’ll see below:
By completing that final task, Eve became the Kikimora and carried out various missions for the Ruska Roma. However, it wasn’t long before she left the group to pursue exacting vengeance on The Cult, which was responsible for the death of her father when she was a child. While she succeeded in killing The Cult’s leader, known only as The Chancellor, and many of its members, the survivors put a $5 million bounty on her head, forcing her to seek refuge at the New York Continental.
Immediately after seeing Ballerina, I wondered how the events of John Wick: Chapter 4 affected Eve’s current status quo. More importantly though, will we reunite with her in a Ballerina sequel? Although the John Wick spinoff earned positive critical reception, it had a disappointing box office return of just $137.2 million worldwide off a reported $90 million budget. Still, I hope Lionsgate does decide to bring Ana de Armas back to reprise Eve, whether that’s in another solo movie or as a supporting character elsewhere, like Donnie Yen’s Caine spinoff. She’s too good a character to never use again.
Along with being available for digital and physical purchase, Ballerina can now be streamed on Starz, which you can add on to your Hulu subscription. You can also sign up for a Peacock subscription to watch all four of the main John Wick movies and the prequel TV series The Continental.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.