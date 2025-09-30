I'm So Obsessed With Ana De Armas Assembling A Gun In 14 Seconds In Ballerina, And This BTS Footage Confirms The Stunt Was Done Practically

As talk continues about whether or not John Wick: Chapter 5 will happen (for the sake of Keanu Reeves’ body, maybe it shouldn’t), let’s not forget about the heroine who debuted in the franchise earlier this year. Ana de Armas starred in the 2025 movie release Ballerina as Eve Macarro, who went on her own mission of revenge, just like Mr. Wick. I enjoyed watching Ballerina, including that moment where de Armas assembled a gun in 14 seconds, and am now even more impressed to see the stunt was indeed done practically.

In a video making the rounds that was originally shared by @cinema.encyclopedia, we see Ana de Armas successfully putting together a gun opposite one of the stunt team’s members. It was important for her to do it as quickly as possible for one of Ballerina’s key scenes, and just look at the joy on her face when she made it happen.

For safety’s sake, I hope the components of that gun were inspected several times over, as I’ll admit I got concerned when Ana de Armas pointed it right at the person opposite her. That aside, I can only imagine how much training it took for the actress to learn how to do this in a quarter of a minute. For Eve Macarro, doing so was a matter of life or death, as she needed to assemble that gun to kill a former Ruska Roma member and complete her assassin training, as you’ll see below:

The Gun Test Scene | BALLERINA Legendary Scene - YouTube Watch On

By completing that final task, Eve became the Kikimora and carried out various missions for the Ruska Roma. However, it wasn’t long before she left the group to pursue exacting vengeance on The Cult, which was responsible for the death of her father when she was a child. While she succeeded in killing The Cult’s leader, known only as The Chancellor, and many of its members, the survivors put a $5 million bounty on her head, forcing her to seek refuge at the New York Continental.

Immediately after seeing Ballerina, I wondered how the events of John Wick: Chapter 4 affected Eve’s current status quo. More importantly though, will we reunite with her in a Ballerina sequel? Although the John Wick spinoff earned positive critical reception, it had a disappointing box office return of just $137.2 million worldwide off a reported $90 million budget. Still, I hope Lionsgate does decide to bring Ana de Armas back to reprise Eve, whether that’s in another solo movie or as a supporting character elsewhere, like Donnie Yen’s Caine spinoff. She’s too good a character to never use again.

Along with being available for digital and physical purchase, Ballerina can now be streamed on Starz, which you can add on to your Hulu subscription. You can also sign up for a Peacock subscription to watch all four of the main John Wick movies and the prequel TV series The Continental.