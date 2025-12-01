Eagle-Eyed Fans May Have Noticed How Jennifer Lopez's Thanksgiving Celebration Sneakily Tied In With Ben Affleck

Celebrity couples tend to make headlines, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The latter went viral countless times during both of their relationships, although JLo filed for divorce back in 2024. But the former pair still has a number of connections, and eagle-eyed fans clocked one related to her recent Thanksgiving post.

Despite their split, JLo and Affleck have attended movie premiers together, and continue to support their kids' relationships with each other. They're also seemingly still footing the bill of the mansion they bought together in 2023, which stayed on the market for a long time before they took it off. After Lopez posted a photo dump from thanksgiving, fans deduced that her family actually spent their holiday in that same Bel-Air mansion. Check out her post below:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Looks like a family fun for all. Lopez shared this to her whopping 247 million followers on Instagram, some of whom clocked the location as the house she bought with Ben Affleck. Hey, if the house is off the market she might as well use the place and get her money's worth. Indeed, the mansion seemingly hasn't been stripped of any decorations or hominess.

Fans have spent a long time following along with Affleck and Lopez's divorce, as well as their attempts to sell their shared home. After struggling to sell it for $68 million, the former couple ultimately took the house off the market. Since then the pop star has reportedly been staying there as she renovates a new home. It'll presumably be listed again sometime in the future.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Fans were shook by just how big the mansion was when Affleck and Lopez purchased it, including the whopping 24 bathrooms that are included. The size of this house does make some sense, considering that the two A-listers were blending their families and hoping to accommodate all of their respective children. Their kids formed a close bond as a result, and they've reportedly continued to support those relationships despite Affleck and JLo's divorce.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer's post shows what looks like a delightful Thanksgiving holiday. The ageless actress looks stunning in her cream silk dress, which was protected with an adorable apron so she could do some work in the kitchen. The food spread is pretty mouth-watering, including the turkey and the chocolate cakes that Lopez is seen baking.

Professionally, Jennifer Lopez has a number of exciting projects coming on the 2026 movie release list and beyond. What's more, her most recent movie Kiss of the Spider Woman is available to rent or purchase from the comfort of your home. Since the movie musical flopped at the box office, maybe it'll be able to recover from these home purchases.