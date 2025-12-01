I Did Not Have Sydney Sweeney Dressing As A Sexy Shrek Dragon On My Bingo Card This Week

Sydney Sweeney likely had a lot to be thankful for this year when she gathered around the table for a holiday meal that hopefully consisted of more than just Uncrustables. She’s had several projects hit the 2025 movie calendar, went into production on the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3, and possibly started a romance with Scooter Braun. What better way to celebrate all of that good fortune than … dressing up as a sexy dragon for a Shrek-themed party?

Well, that’s not what I would have expected, but here we are. Sydney Sweeney and her pals went all out for a Shrek Friendsgiving, with the Christy star playing the role of Dragon (a sexy version, naturally), which you can see by scrolling through her Instagram compilation of holiday week festivities:

You have to love a friend group that goes all-in on a themed party, especially outside of Halloween, and with Shrek being an animated movie that’s enjoyable to people of all ages, it was the perfect choice.

The entire gang from Shrek and its sequels showed up, including possibly the cutest baby ogre ever, Fiona, Lord Farquaad, Puss in Boots, Pinocchio, Robin Hood, the Magic Mirror, Three Blind Mice, Donkey (of course Dragon’s love was there!), and so many more.

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney's Instagram)

You can tell a lot of work went into getting the details just right (well, some of the details anyway; I don’t remember Donkey towering over Dragon like that in the movies). There was even a cardboard cutout of Shrek that was perfect for photo ops and a “Welcome to Far Far Away” sign:

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney's Instagram)

I also have to commend the friend who arrived as the Gingerbread Man, fully committed to hopping around on one leg (at least when a camera was pointed at him). However, it appears the Gingy cookies offered as snacks to the partygoers were presented unscathed so that Sydney Sweeney and her friends could enact their own torture methods on the tasty character:

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney's Instagram)

This definitely looks like a fun way to have spent part of Thanksgiving week, and it can be assumed that this was a notably warmer activity than when Sydney Sweeney went waterskiing in 40-degree weather.

The days of 2025 may be counting down, but Sydney Sweeney’s schedule will likely stay busy. In addition to the book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid still to come in December, Euphoria’s third season is expected to hit the 2026 TV schedule this spring. (She’s also rumored to have a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, after being pictured on set back in August.)

No matter how busy she gets, though, I bet she’ll be making time to go see the upcoming sequel Shrek 5 when it arrives in theaters in Summer 2027. Perhaps she’ll be able to dust off that sexy dragon costume again for the occasion. In the meantime the 2001 original movie can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.