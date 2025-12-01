‘She Was Not Happy.’ Simon Cowell Explains Why He Thinks Britney Spears Didn’t Like Working With Him On The X Factor
The pop star said in her memoir that she "hated" her experience.
Britney Spears may be retired from her pop music career now, but after reaching such iconic levels of fame, there was a time when she wanted to help others do the same. In 2012 she joined The X Factor as a judge alongside Simon Cowell, but she only lasted one season, writing in her memoir that she "absolutely hated” being on the show. Cowell has now spoken out about why he thinks she had a bad experience.
Why Britney Spears Said She ‘Hated’ Her Time On The X Factor
In 2023, Britney Spears made some wild revelations in The Woman in Me, spilling the tea about her family, the constraints of her conservatorship and her Y2K romance and breakup with Justin Timberlake. One topic she tackled was The X Factor, where she joined creator Simon Cowell, L.A. Reid and Demi Lovato on the judging panel.
She wrote that while people like Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani thrived when the cameras were on them, she no longer had the same comfort that she did when she was younger, and she got “very, very nervous” on days when they were filming. Her memoir reads (via the New York Post):
Simon Cowell, seemingly unaware of these comments, spoke to some of these same issues when he discussed Britney Spears with the New York Times.
Simon Cowell Says Britney Spears ‘Wasn’t Happy’ On The Singing Competition
It’s a shame that The X Factor ended up being a bad experience for Britney Spears, because according to the America’s Got Talent judge, she was the one who reached out to him about joining the panel. According to Simon Cowell:
The record executive scheduled a second call to make sure their productive conversation hadn’t been “a fluke,” but it was the opposite. He said their next meeting was “even better,” and he was blown away by how smart and friendly she was. However, things took a turn when they started auditioning artists for The X Factor Season 2. Cowell continued:
I think every artist who’s appeared as a judge or coach on a singing competition has experienced the agony of rejecting hopeful contestants. Carrie Underwood struggled with it when she returned to American Idol, and the whole reason Ariana Grande won’t return to The Voice is because she got too attached to her team members.
Simon Cowell understood that as well, but said he explained to Britney Spears that they simply couldn’t put everybody through to the next round. If she really didn’t want to do the job, he said he’d get her out of it. They talked for hours about it outside of the show, as he said:
When Britney Spears’ comment about how she “absolutely hated” being on the show was brought up, Simon Cowell responded as if he didn’t know she’d written that, saying, “Did she?” and then:
The “... Baby One More Time” artist may not have fond memories of her time on the Fox reality competition show, but Simon Cowell’s opinion of her hasn’t changed. In fact, back in 2023 when it looked like the OG American Idol judge might revive The X Factor, Britney Spears was his first choice to join him at the judges’ table.
Simon Cowell knows talent when he sees it, and it’s not hard to see why he’s insistent that Britney’s star quality, choreography, styling, song choice and knowledge of the business are exactly the qualities that would make her valuable to up-and-comers.
Unfortunately it doesn't sound like a role that she would consider going back to.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
