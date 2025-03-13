Rachel Zegler Was The Fairest Of Them All In Snow White Performance Gown, But Her Candy Apple Purse Took Method Dressing To The Next Level

Whether or not Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White is going to be a box-office hit is a big question. However, what’s not in question is Rachel Zegler’s fashion, as she has been traveling the world to promote the new film and has continued to show off her method dressing game.

Method dressing has been a major Hollywood trend in recent years. It's not uncommon to see stars wearing clothes or carrying accessories that evoke the character they play in the film they're promoting.

On a recent stop in Japan Zegler appeared wearing a dress with a heart and sword pendant. The image comes from the box that the Huntsman is supposed to use to carry Snow White’s heart after he cuts it out in the original animated film. More recently Zegler appeared in Spain in a stunning dress, but also with an equally dazzling apple purse.

Zegler was on hand with Snow White director Marc Webb to perform the song “Waiting on a Wish” one of the original songs created for the Snow White remake. The song was performed in front of The Alcázar of Segovia, a castle in Segovia which was the inspiration for the castle used in the original 1939 movie, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

It's the perfect place to bring the remake full circle. And it safely makes for a stunning image.

Disney has been using the new song, “Waiting on a Wish" in trailers for Snow White and other advertising. The song is available in full on various music streaming platforms for fans who want to hear it. For those who are waiting to hear the full song when it appears in the movie, like me, you can still get a taste of what to expect in Disney’s Instagram post from the event.

While the casting of Zegler as Snow White has resulted in a seemingly endless backlash, it’s little surprise why she got the role. She’s an incredible performer, who absolutely belts out this song.

"Waiting on a Wish" won’t be the only new song in Snow White. Trailers have indicated that Gal Gadot will have a performance of her own. The Evil Queen didn’t have a villain song in the original animated film, but Disney villain songs are iconic, so it’s only fair that she gets one in the remake.

Disney’s live-action remakes have frequently been big business for Disney. The early box office estimates for the film do not indicate that Snow White will be another billion-dollar success, but it’s still possible the movie could surprise people. If nothing else the world tour does appear to be getting people interested, which may translate to box office dollars. Snow White hits theaters next week.