Rachel Zegler Was The Fairest Of Them All In Snow White Performance Gown, But Her Candy Apple Purse Took Method Dressing To The Next Level

News
By published

Rachel Zegler stunned in her latest performance ahead of Snow White's debut.

Snow White arching an eyebrow
(Image credit: Disney)

Whether or not Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White is going to be a box-office hit is a big question. However, what’s not in question is Rachel Zegler’s fashion, as she has been traveling the world to promote the new film and has continued to show off her method dressing game.

Method dressing has been a major Hollywood trend in recent years. It's not uncommon to see stars wearing clothes or carrying accessories that evoke the character they play in the film they're promoting.

On a recent stop in Japan Zegler appeared wearing a dress with a heart and sword pendant. The image comes from the box that the Huntsman is supposed to use to carry Snow White’s heart after he cuts it out in the original animated film. More recently Zegler appeared in Spain in a stunning dress, but also with an equally dazzling apple purse.

SEGOVIA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Rachel Zegler at the European event for Disney’s Snow White at Alcazar de Segovia on March 12, 2025 in Segovia, Spain.

(Image credit: (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Disney))

Zegler was on hand with Snow White director Marc Webb to perform the song “Waiting on a Wish” one of the original songs created for the Snow White remake. The song was performed in front of The Alcázar of Segovia, a castle in Segovia which was the inspiration for the castle used in the original 1939 movie, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

It's the perfect place to bring the remake full circle. And it safely makes for a stunning image.

SEGOVIA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Rachel Zegler at the European event for Disney’s Snow White at Alcazar de Segovia on March 12, 2025 in Segovia, Spain.

(Image credit: (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images for Disney))

Disney has been using the new song, “Waiting on a Wish" in trailers for Snow White and other advertising. The song is available in full on various music streaming platforms for fans who want to hear it. For those who are waiting to hear the full song when it appears in the movie, like me, you can still get a taste of what to expect in Disney’s Instagram post from the event.

A post shared by Disney (@disney)

A photo posted by on

While the casting of Zegler as Snow White has resulted in a seemingly endless backlash, it’s little surprise why she got the role. She’s an incredible performer, who absolutely belts out this song.

"Waiting on a Wish" won’t be the only new song in Snow White. Trailers have indicated that Gal Gadot will have a performance of her own. The Evil Queen didn’t have a villain song in the original animated film, but Disney villain songs are iconic, so it’s only fair that she gets one in the remake.

Disney’s live-action remakes have frequently been big business for Disney. The early box office estimates for the film do not indicate that Snow White will be another billion-dollar success, but it’s still possible the movie could surprise people. If nothing else the world tour does appear to be getting people interested, which may translate to box office dollars. Snow White hits theaters next week.

TOPICS
Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Still of Kevin Bacon from Footloose.

Kevin Bacon Can Thank Footloose For One ‘Nightmare’ Scenario He Experiences At Weddings
Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle with a mohawk in Taxi Driver

I Rewatched Taxi Driver With A Quentin Tarantino Theory In Mind, And I’ll Never Watch The Classic Martin Scorsese Film The Same Way Again
Scott MacArthur, Drew Tarver, Kate Hudson, and Fabrizio Guido as Ness, Sandy, Isla, and Jackie taking a group selfie in Running Point.

Kate Hudson’s Running Point Co-Stars Were Totally On Point When They Helped Her Out With Major Wardrobe Malfunctions
See more latest
Most Popular
Scott MacArthur, Drew Tarver, Kate Hudson, and Fabrizio Guido as Ness, Sandy, Isla, and Jackie taking a group selfie in Running Point.
Kate Hudson’s Running Point Co-Stars Were Totally On Point When They Helped Her Out With Major Wardrobe Malfunctions
Sai looking series in press image for Survivor 48
Survivor Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Week’s Tribal Council, And I Cannot Get Enough Of The SNL Stefon Memes And More
C-3PO talking to Ewoks in Return of the Jedi
What It Was Really Like Filming Star Wars ‘In The Middle Of The Desert’ Years Ago, According To C-3PO Actor Anthony Daniels
Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner in James Gunn&#039;s Superman movie
'Very Freeing': Nathan Fillion Shares How His Green Lantern In James Gunn's Superman Differs From Other Versions, And I Love How Awful This Dude Sounds
Ben and Darlene sitting on the couch on the Conners
The Conners Adds New Star To Possibly Bring Drama For Darlene And Ben, And I've Already Got My Popcorn
Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher
‘The Readers Were Terribly Upset.’ Jack Reacher Fans Were Not Happy With Tom Cruise’s Casting, And Creator Lee Childs Has No Problem Admitting They Were Right
Still of Kevin Bacon from Footloose.
Kevin Bacon Can Thank Footloose For One ‘Nightmare’ Scenario He Experiences At Weddings
Tensions around the dinner table as the parents of couple Rohan (Nik Dodani) and Josh (Brandon Flynn) sit down for dinner together for the first time - and in a haunted house too!
How To Watch The Parenting Online And Stream The Max Original Horror Comedy Movie From Anywhere
Police officer Mickey (Amanda Seyfried) somberly observes her pink-haired sister, Kacey (Ashleigh Cummings), as they stand side-by-side in a supermarket isle in Long Bright River.
How To Watch Long Bright River Online And Stream The Liz Moore Adaptation From Anywhere
Jason Bateman as Bate-Man in State Farm ad
Jason Bateman's Starring In A Batman-Themed Insurance Ad, and I'm Actually Digging How Joker And The Caped Crusader's Other Villains Look