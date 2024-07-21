Rachel Zegler Just Went From Super ‘90s To Super Flirty In A Sweet Swarovski Event Dress

Rachel Zegler’s been on a celebrity fashion roll for a while now, so just go ahead and butter her up. Seriously though, this weekend proved Zegler's fashion chops perfectly as a stylist took us down memory lane sharing an iconic’90s look from the Snow White star before she popped up at an event in a flirty dress perfect for 2024. It’s all giving summer in the best ways.

Last summer, Zegler was on a ‘90s fashion kick and did a photoshoot with stylist Sarah Slutsky for Who What Wear. She called it “ little hot girl summer Saturday vibe ❤️‍,” and both Zegler and Christine Hahn – who shot the photo – commented on the post. Zegler was just remembering the latex, writing, ‘omg the latex!!!,’ and I guess that really gives new meaning to “hot” girl summer. But Hahn called the photoshoot “a lovely day.” While it was taken a while ago, her style choices still hold up.

The ‘90s look may still be in, but Zegler isn’t rocking liquid hair and latex this July. Instead she’s transitioned into flowy looks and fun, elegant prints. At this weekend’s Swarovski event she actually went full ‘80s in an Area dress (which, no big deal, only retails for a cool $1395) that has pockets! She paired the look with earrings, a sparkly necklace and a huge honking ring from Swarovski. I know the bling was the focus, but to be honest, I'm still focused on the pockets.

The dress itself was pretty flirty, with a sparkly "crystal cluster" heart brooch also front and center near her actual heart. It's a great dress to take from the streets to a stage and Zegler wore it confidently, with a black bag and on-trend strappy sandals.

Remarking about the look at the speaker series event, Zegler lamented that a lot of her movies tend to come out in the colder weather, which has proven true with recent movie releases such as The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Unfortunately, that means she doesn’t get a lot of opportunities to throw on fun summer clothes. She said (via Harper’s Bazaar) that’s why you’ll often catch her in a jacket and a more neutral color palette.

I don’t have a lot of summer press, ever. All of my stuff seems to come out in the middle of the doldrums of fall and winter, and then I always have to wear, like, something with a jacket. It’s never colorful.

But the two looks she shone a light on this weekend have her in brighter and more fun pieces perfect for summer. And while they both were throwbacks to past decades, they both show how contemporary and on trend the star has been and will hopefully continue to be as we eke a little closer to Snow White's live action release.