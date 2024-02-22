Rachel Zegler’s Fashion Game Has Been On Point For A While, But I Don’t Think I’ve Seen Anything Lovelier Than Her Recent Semi-Sheer Netted Dress
May the fashion gods be ever in her favor.
There are some stars you know are just going to crush it when it comes to the red carpet. For example, Janelle Monáe is a work of art in her ensembles, and Florence Pugh’s outfits as well have become must-see fashion moments — particularly when it comes to the see-through trend. Rachel Zegler is also known to sport some memorable looks, and her latest dress — a black semi-sheer netted number that she wore to the People’s Choice Awards — may be her most divine look yet.
The star of the upcoming live-action Snow White remake drew a lot of attention at the February 18 awards show — and not just because she beat out Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves for Action Movie Star of the Year. Rachel Zegler was stunning in a netted sheer look by Dior Haute Couture, which you can see below:
You simply can’t go wrong in classic black, and Rachel Zegler was the definition of elegance in the gown whose silk tassels and delicate beading gave the top a netted look. The skirt flared out in the shape of a bell, providing slightly more coverage to the overall classy take on see-through. Her simple black heels and wavy hair styled in a side-part completed the look.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star got to show off the dress on stage, too, as the actress won the People’s Choice Award for her performance in the Suzanne Collins adaptation. After accepting the trophy, she wrote on X (Twitter):
Her People’s Choice look wasn’t the actress’ first venture into the Christian Dior world of black sheer. Ahead of The Hunger Games prequel, Rachel Zegler channeled Katniss Everdeen in a gothic see-through number — which was just one of her several dresses inspired by Jennifer Lawrence’s character.
Black seems to be a go-to option for the style icon, as she adorned a bedazzled LBD to celebrate The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ box office success, but that’s certainly not the only trick she's got up her sleeve. The actress proved she can master old Hollywood glam, showing up to the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in a gold strapless gown that fit like a glove.
These stunning appearances make me excited to see what she’s going to do next, and hopefully we won’t have to wait too long, since the actress has a few coals in the fire. Most notably fans are looking forward to seeing her as the titular Disney princess in the Snow White adaptation, despite there being some nervousness (even from Zegler) about the CGI used in the film.
Unfortunately we’ll have to wait a while to see for ourselves, since the movie’s release was postponed to 2025, but in the meantime, take a peek at our 2024 movie schedule to see what’s coming soon.
Heidi Venable
