Rachel Zegler Rocked Sweet Hair Ribbon And A Corset Dress, But It Was Her Snow White-Oriented Caption That Really Had Me Twitterpated

After starring in big movies like West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, Rachel Zegler has become a household name. She’s not just known for her undeniable talent and dreamlike singing voice, but also for her impeccable sense of style. The rising star, who’s set to portray the iconic character of Snow White in one of Disney’s upcoming live-action remakes , recently took to social media to share a stunning look that has me completely twitterpated.

Zegler rocked a stunning brown corset dress in a recent Instagram post regarding her attending an event to promote the release of Snow White. While the bodice was skin tight, the skirt fittingly puffed out just like a princess gown. There were even some sparkly adornments on the skirt, making it even more gorgeous. She also wore her hair in a half-up/half-down look, all tied together with a bow. She looked just like a Disney princess, giving fans a glimpse at what’s to come.

Zegler captioned the post with a reference to the character she’s about to play, making me even more excited to see the new film. You can see her post below:

A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) A photo posted by on

If there were any doubts about Zegler's ability to play Snow White , this post should dissipate and apprehend them. She looks absolutely beautiful in this look, which totally feels like something Snow White would wear in the forest while hanging out with woodland creatures. The cut of the dress compliments her so well, creating a vision that feels like a teaser for the Disney film. We are still months off, but after seeing this look, I can’t wait to see what other outfits she has in store.

This stylish ensemble wasn’t just for a cutesy social media post, she wore the dress to promote Snow White at the annual D23 Expo, which is a summit for the projects Disney has underway.

Fans anticipating the live-action film definitely got what they came for, as the Snow White trailer debuted at the event. Some have concerns over the styling choices for the princess film , but others were invigorated by the unique take on the source material. It’s only the first trailer, so hopefully, when more footage is released, it will instill confidence in fans.

Even if the trailer reception was mixed, there’s no denying that Zegler looked the part when she attended the event. This is just the beginning of the Golden Globe winner’s stunning press tour outfits channeling Snow White. I’m hoping she takes a page out of Margot Robbie’s Barbie promotional playbook, and rocks more princess-like ensembles in the months to come. Zegler has had her fair share of A+ fashion moments, but something tells me this is only the beginning.

