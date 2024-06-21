Real Housewives Superfan Jennifer Lawrence Is Doing An A24 Murder Mystery Inspired By The Bravo Franchise. I'm 100 Percent In

Over the years, Jennifer Lawrence hasn’t been shy when it comes to sharing her love of reality TV shows, especially Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise. Now the Oscar-winner is bringing her passion to the next level by producing and starring in a movie inspired by its viral socialites., and my goodness is this an incredible idea!

Jennifer Lawrence is partnering with A24 and Apple Original Films to make a murder mystery movie called The Wives, following the actress being a longtime fan of Real Housewives. Per Variety , The Wives is being written by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, who were Pulitzer Prize finalists for their 2020 Off-Broadway play Circle Jerk. Details regarding the plot, release date and cast are thin since the project is in early development, but this is exciting news!

I can see it now. The Wives will give Jennifer Lawrence the opportunity to do her best Real Housewives impression after watching hours and hours of the series. I also imagine the movie will offer the opportunity for Lawrence and her producing partners to enlist an all-star cast of actress to play the other women with whom her character interacts.

Someone like Lawrence, who has so many hot takes on Real Housewives that one of them once invited her to join them to “unmask the ugly parts of her personality” , is 100$ the person who should be adapting a fictional movie inspired by the franchise. Back in 2014, the actress said the Miami version of the show was “really special,” so I could see that being favored as the location of The Wives, but we’ll of course have to wait and see!

If you’ve ever seen episodes of the franchise, you can imagine how much a murder could spice up the inner circle of a group of affluent women. And just like the franchise has been known to do (sometimes to a fault), a villain will have to emerge as tension grows between the women in the face of a killer needing to be found.

Honestly, part of me wishes that Rian Johnson thought of this concept just to see Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc spending a prolonged period of time in a Real Housewives-esque setting. But the third Knives Out movie is already much further along in the creative process.

I love that The Wives going to be among the upcoming A24 movies because the independent entertainment company has been known to release some real filmmaking bangers! Lawrence previously partnered with A24 and Apple together for her 2022 movie Causeway, and the movie allowed for the actress to give one of her best performances to date. That’s saying a lot if you look at her incredible filmography.

