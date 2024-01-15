‘It Makes Me Feel Bad About Myself’: Rebel Wilson Shares Candid Thoughts After Gaining 30 Pounds Due To Her Work Schedule

While Rebel Wilson is one of the more humorous stars known around the entertainment industry, she’s also emerged as one of the most candid. The Australia-born actor doesn’t seem to have a problem opening up about certain aspects of her professional and personal life. When it comes to the latter, she’s been particularly honest about her body and how it’s changed. She just recently revealed that she picked up 30 pounds as a result of her work schedule. Wilson certainly didn’t hold back when sharing her thoughts on the matter, even admitting that “it makes me feel bad about myself.”

The Pitch Perfect cast member has been working very hard as of late, as she continues to book various gigs. One has gotten the feeling that she does appreciate the opportunities that have come her way, though it seems like the work has impacted in a negative way. She dropped a post on Instagram, in which she explained that the stress of her workload caused her to put on weight. The 43-year-old star, who was working 16-hour days months ago, shared even more sentiments regarding how her professional endeavors have impacted her health and fitness aspirations:

Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds)! It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does. I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?

Based on the comment section, it would seem that she’s certainly not alone in having been in such a situation. It’s unfortunate to hear that Rebel Wilson has been grappling with this period of time, especially considering just how much work she put in to achieve the body she desired. Nevertheless, as she said, she’s “proud” of the work she’s been doing as of late. One might also think that others who are or have been in Wilson’s shoes appreciate her willingness to speak out on the matter. You can check out her full post, which includes a peaceful-looking photo and video clip:

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) A photo posted by on

As mentioned, this is far from the first time that Rebel Wilson has discussed her weight with the general public. In the past, she spoke at length about her “year of health,” which spanned the vast majority of 2021. Wilson lost a total of 70 pounds and managed to maintain her new physique due to staying active. Fans seemed surprised by just how much weight she shed, and the change was even met with pushback from Wilson’s own team .

More on Rebel Wilson (Image credit: Netflix) Rebel Wilson Reveals She Auditioned For A James Bond Movie, So Looks Like Casting Is Really Heating Up

She’s certainly discussed the highs but, as seen with this post and others, she doesn’t shy away from the lows either. In 2022, she spoke about gaining weight while on vacation and having to deal with the “guilt” of that. Staying committed to a health plan can definitely be challenging, whether you’re contending with work obligations or personal activities. What can, at the very least, be said of the Senior Year star, though, is that she appears to be trying her best. And, with that, I wish her all the best as she seeks to work her way back to where she was.