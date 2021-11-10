Rebel Wilson Reveals How She Maintained Her 70-Lb Weight Loss This Year

In prioritizing her health, Rebel Wilson became an inspiration for her fans and followers. Her Instagram comments have been filled with others wanting to know her weight loss secrets. At times, the inquiries and obsession have been uncomfortable for the Pitch Perfect alum. But she’s done an amazing job of maintaining her slimmer figure. Of course, this new phase led to even more questions about her secrets to keeping the weight off. After so many questions and requests, Wilson revealed how she had maintained her 70-pound weight loss.

Rebel Wilson’s weight loss made her a hot topic over the last year. Unfortunately, some of the attention has changed people’s treatment of her, according to the actress. While the attention may be unbearable, Wilson has made it her mission to keep it off. After multiple inquiries from the media and fans, the Senior Year star finally provided some insight into her weight loss. The actress gave Today a surprisingly simple answer for keeping the weight off after reaching her goal last year, saying:

It's just about keeping your body moving and keeping the blood pumping. I feel like sometimes people think you need to work your body really hard to get results, and yeah, if you were training to be the next Thor or something you would be doing hardcore things, but as a regular person, walking is just so healthy for you. The body is designed to move in that way.

Rebel Wilson kept things simple by moving her body. As she put it, working out doesn’t require expensive gym equipment and intense workouts to maintain weight loss. Keeping her exercise routine simple has worked out for the Jojo Rabbit star. But walking has become more than a routine for Wilson. The actress explained what she does while going for her walks with these words:

When I go for a walk, I can put in a podcast or listen to music, and it's so easy to do anywhere in the world. I can just go out and do it. It's become my favorite form of exercise right now.

Adding another element to her walks made that time quite special and fun for her. Doing so has benefitted Rebel Wilson as seen in her Instagram posts. As followers have witnessed, Wilson’s weight loss journey came from a genuine place. Unfortunately, the start of her journey didn’t begin that way, according to the Pitch Perfect star. To look back at the offensive moment, everything has worked out for the actress.

After making her health a main priority, Rebel Wilson has been thriving more than ever with multiple projects in the works. As time continues, Wilson might reveal more factoids about her weight loss for faithful fans to follow.