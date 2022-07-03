Rebel Wilson Gets Honest About Gaining Weight On Vacation With Her Girlfriend And How She’s Working Past The ‘Guilt’

If you have been on a weight loss journey like actress Rebel Wilson has, you understand the ups and downs of the maintenance cycle -- especially when a vacation tempts you to take a little, well, vacation from your personal weight loss routine. Whilst on vacation with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, the Pitch Perfect star got honest about the weight she's recently gained and how she’s working past the “guilt” she says it's easy to feel about her body.

There’s nothing like celebrating your new relationship at an all-inclusive resort. However, there is one problem with long periods of travel, particularly when you seem to be country hopping as the actress has. Recently, Rebel Wilson shared on Instagram that she gained 3 kilos (equal to about six pounds) while on vacation but refused to let that "define" her on her journey.

I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday 🙈 I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control 😜. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗

This Aussie star has been in her “year of health” ever since a doctor straight up told her she would have a better chance of freezing her eggs and having them be of good quality if she was of a healthier weight. While comments like that are not something Rebel Wilson wanted to hear, it did give her a jumping-off point to focus on losing weight. It also didn’t help that the entertainment industry was basically paying Wilson to stay bigger as a lot of her roles were written for overweight women.

In the end, Wilson dropped down to her goal weight of around 165 pounds and was open about her journey, as she continues to be to this day. She may have put on weight on vacation, but she's still looking pretty great in her latest post, and it's good to hear she's not being too hard on herself or her body. You can see her full post, below.

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

So How Did Rebel Wilson Get Started On Her Weight Loss Journey?

After the Golden Raspberry-winning movie Cats came out in 2019, the How to Be Single star revealed she lost eight pounds in four days shooting her dance number for that movie. After that, she felt inspired to get to about 165 pounds by the end of the year. By understanding that her weight gain was a result of emotional eating and her love of desserts, she knew these sweets would have to be eliminated from her diet.

Then the comedic actress was a proud woman who mastered the art of losing over 70 pounds in 2020! Wilson said the secret to her maintenance was to keep her body moving by walking to her favorite tunes. I wonder if Britney Spears was on her playlist? Would prove how she was able to master that dance scene in her Senior Year movie on point.

While weight loss presents its own challenges, maintaining your goal weight is easier said than done. The biggest challenge for Rebel Wilson was keeping up with her new lifestyle and working on her emotional eating. While she may be hitting snags here and there, her self-proclaimed nickname “Fit Amy” still fits her well as she’s aware of what she needs to do to look the way she has always wanted to, and I can't wait to see where that takes her career next.

Rebel Wilson continues to be an inspiration for many women out there in showing that it's “never too late to improve yourself.” She dedicated one year to losing weight and she did it like a pro. If you want to see her new slim figure, you can catch her comedy stylings in the Netflix film Senior Year.