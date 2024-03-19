Reese Witherspoon Got Divorced On March 30th Last Year. How She Reportedly Is Feeling Nearly One Year After Her Split From Jim Toth

Like many difficult life changes, divorce can be a challenge, and it can take a while to work through all the emotions that come up during such a time. Reese Witherspoon has, unfortunately, been through the process twice, with her most recent split from her husband of nearly 12 years , talent agent Jim Toth, having been announced almost a year ago. The divorce was quickly finalized in August 2023 , and we now have an update on how she’s reportedly feeling just about a year since letting fans know she was divorcing.

What’s Being Said About How Reese Witherspoon Is Feeling After Her Divorce From Jim Toth?

Most people who’ve been in romantic relationships, especially those of the long-term variety, know that problems are generally brewing long before anyone publicly talks about divorce. In the case of Reese Witherspoon (who will eventually be seen in The Morning Show Season 4 ) and Jim Toth, while the couple married on March 26, 2011 and had son Tennessee in September 2012, their split appeared to be “amicable” and stem from them having “zero romance left” in their marriage . Now, one source has told US Weekly that the Legally Blonde star is “excited” about what will come next, with another stating:

Reese hasn’t been out on too many dates, but she’s been set up with a few friends of friends. [She’s] taking things very slowly.

See? We knew the woman who managed to create Hello Sunshine and end up selling it for a whopping $900 million was smart. Though it might seem to some that the Hollywood vet beginning to date a few months after her divorce was made final is too soon, it sounds like she and Toth had basically been nothing more than friends and co-parents for a while before deciding to separate. So, for Witherspoon, “slowly” venturing into the dating world again could feel like it’s been a long time coming. The first source also noted:

In an ideal world, she’d love to meet someone special in 2024 and eventually settle down again. For now, there’s no pressure. [She has a] very relaxed attitude.

As noted, the definitely-not-a-billionaire-like-Oprah talent has been through this before. She and her first husband, Ryan Phillippe , split in 2006, after having children Ava and Deacon (who was his mom’s Golden Globes date this year) , and she previously noted how that divorce was very different from her current one.

Seeing as how the couple split before social media had taken over nearly everyone’s lives, she said that dealing with her divorce from Phillippe “felt very out of control” because “the tabloid media” was the one disseminating supposed information on “how I was feeling or how I was processing.” Now, however, she’s able to “be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” with her fans directly when she’s ready to talk about the split.

Luckily, it sounds like this divorce was far from a contentious one, and that Witherspoon is taking the time she needs to figure out what she wants next in a relationship and find someone who fits her life now.