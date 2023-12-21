Reese Witherspoon And Laura Dern Have Been Going Hard Prepping For The Holidays, And I Feel Their Hilarious Post So Much

Big Little Lies besties Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are one Hollywood friendship that we all want to be part of, and their hilarious holiday posts are only adding more fuel to the fire.

The Oscar-winning actresses—who first got close while playing daughter and mother in Wild, the 2014 film adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's memoir— were seen sporting matching Christmas-party fits in several funny snaps that Witherspoon posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 20.

The social media post included two photos of the famous pair in a before-and-after situation. The first saw the stars smiling sweetly next to a Christmas tree, each with a festive cocktail in hand, both wearing cozy white knits, silver sequined midi skirts and matching red lipstick. The second is a comedic follow-up, with the twosome looking pointedly less jolly, standing barefoot outside with their high heels and purses in hand. The Morning Show star captioned the silly snap:

Spreading Holiday joy ... it's exhausting 😂🎄💫

Plenty of fellow celebrities took to the comments to cheer on Witherspoon's post, including Kate Hudson, who called the duo "cuties"; Kelsea Ballerini, who dubbed the photo set "iconic"; and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, who wrote:

Holidaying takes a lot out of you. 😆🎅 thanks for coming...it was a magical night.

Yes, based on that comment and the colorful tree behind them, it looks like Dern and Witherspoon had been holiday-partying over at the Scott residence with the HGTV personality and his fiancé Zooey Deschanel when the Instagram photos were taken.

Clearly, the celebrity pals had a good time, with Witherspoon mentioning in the comments that there was "so much caroling and eggnog and catching up!” happening that evening. Dern also made a post from the spirited shindig on her own Instagram page, sharing with her 1.2 million followers a staged shot of Witherspoon "on the phone" with Santa, alerting him about their shared "skirt emergency." She added the caption:

Listen, I said get Santa on the horn, STAT. We’ve got a skirt emergency 🚨

In the photo, the Jurassic Park icon can be seen cracking up at her friend's hammy antics:

And the feeling is seemingly mutual: the Walk the Line actress previously told Vanity Fair in March 2020 about her close bond with Dern, whom she considers a "sister" and makes her laugh like "no one" else:

“You know, you meet people, you’re friends with people, but I say about a few women in my life, they are my sisters. I don’t have a sister, and I found my sister in Laura. No one makes me laugh like Laura. She’s magical.”

Dern recently reacted to news that co-star Nicole Kidman confirmed that Big Little Lies season 3 was officially a go, which would mean reuniting onscreen with Witherspoon and the rest of her Monterey, CA pals. She told Today.com that she was excited about the prospect with these words:

Well, let's just say we're best friends in art and in life. And there would be nothing more fun for all of us. You know, we would have the time of our lives."

We doubt Renata and Madeline would have quite as much fun together as Laura and Reese do, though!