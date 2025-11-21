Critics Have Seen Rental Family, And They Say Brendan Fraser Has ‘A Direct Line To Our Souls’ In New Dramedy
The Brenaissance continues!
Brendan Fraser captured our hearts — on and off-screen — with his Oscar-winning performance in The Whale a few years ago when he made his big return to acting. Now the Brenaissance continues with another buzzworthy movie that’s destined to punch us right in the emotional gut. Rental Family premieres on the 2025 movie calendar on November 21, and critics are here to share their opinions on the upcoming dramedy.
Rental Family comes to us from celebrated female director Hikari, who is making her English-language feature directorial debut. Brendan Fraser stars as Phillip, an American actor living in Tokyo, where he’s hired to play friends or family members in customers’ real lives. CinemaBlend’s Sarah El-Mahmoud said the film had a deep emotional impact on her, and Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post agrees, saying this role suits Fraser perfectly. Oleksinski gives it 3.5 out of 4 stars and writes:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY also rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 4, writing that the kindness and empathy that shone through in The Whale serves this new character well, as Phillip blossoms while forming connections with his clients in Rental Family. The critic says:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire gives it a B-, saying that Rental Family is about the hard part of being human but only displays a passing interest in exploring those things. Brendan Fraser’s performance mostly makes up for that ambivalence, as he helps drive home the message that hurt is better shared than buried, Ehrlich writes. More from his review:
Jocelyn Noveck of the AP rates the film 2.5 out of 4 stars, writing that Brendan Fraser’s relatability and vulnerability help to keep Rental Family on the right side of the thin line between heartwarming and totally sappy. However, Hikari tries to put a neat bow on some of the morally ambiguous twists, which doesn’t always work. In Noveck’s words:
You can’t please everyone, though, and Alexander Mooney of Slant calls Rental Family “grotesque” in how it sands off all of its rough edges, sweeping the interesting parts of its concept under the rug as it ties off every loose end. Mooney writes:
Rental Family may not get unanimously positive reviews, but it’s pretty close — the film holds 90% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. If you want to see the next movie in the Brenaissance, Rental Family hits theaters on Friday, November 21.
